Original Rambo Author Calls Last Blood a “Mess,” Embarrassed to Have His Name Associated

After an 11 year wait between films, Rambo: Last Blood was finally released in theaters today. The film sees Sylvester Stallone returning to a role he originated in 1982, but unfortunately, the movie hasn’t been met with the same love as some of its predecessors. Currently, Rambo: Last Blood has a 34% on Rotten Tomatoes with 61 critics ratings. However, its audience score is 84% with 208 ratings, which means there’s a chance you’ll enjoy it if you’re a longtime fan of the franchise. However, there’s one important person who was not a fan of the film: David Morrell. Morrell was the novelist of First Blood, which served as the inspiration for the original Rambo film.

I agree with these RAMBO: LAST BLOOD reviews. The film is a mess. Embarrassed to have my name associated with it.https://t.co/Yd2G9T7A9A pic.twitter.com/RS0gGHzL5h — _DavidMorrell (@_DavidMorrell) September 20, 2019

“I agree with these RAMBO: LAST BLOOD reviews. The film is a mess. Embarrassed to have my name associated with it,” Morrell tweeted.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The author included a link to a USA Today article, which shares reviews calling the movie a “Trumpian fantasy” and explains that “most of the Latinx characters on screen are criminals or broad stereotypes.” While it seems the film had some good action as promised, one reviewer said the “violent action couldn’t distract from lackluster writing.”

You can read the full article here.

Did you see Rambo: Last Blood? Tell us your thoughts in the comments.

Previously, Stallone spoke about what fans could expect from Rambo: Last Blood.

“Rambo deals with the dark side of nature that most people live with. Rocky is different, he’s more the optimist,” he added, “there’s optimism and pessimism in these two characters.”

“In every film, Rambo never goes home, he goes out to the jungle or Afghanistan. In the new one, he does come home, but in a way, he never arrives. He’s there, but he’s not. That’s what the whole story is built around. As soon as he walks outside his door, he has no more control. The world controls you,” Stallone explained.

Rambo: Last Blood was directed by Adrian Grunberg and co-stars Paz Vega, Yvette Monreal, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Joaquín Cosio, Adriana Barraza, Louis Mandylor, and Óscar Jaenada.

Rambo: Last Blood is now playing in theaters everywhere.