Oscar-Winning Pixar Animator Ralph Eggleston Dead at 56

Pixar animator Ralph Eggleston, best known as the director of the short film For the Birds, has passed away after a battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 56 years old. In addition to his Academy Award for For the Birds, Eggleston was an Annie Award winner as art director on the original Toy Story, and would go on to be an artist, animator, and art director on numerous Pixar films including Monsters, Inc., Finding Nemo, Wall-E, and Inside Out. Before his time at Pixar, he was an art director for Ferngully: The Last Rainforest, Aladdin, The Lion King, and Pocahontas. His final credited work was on 2020's Soul.

Eggleston was born in Lake Charles, Louisiana in 1956. He would begin his career-defining relationship with Pixar in 1992, and had a hand in nearly every project at the animation studio from then until 2020. Prior his time with Disney and Pixar, Eggleston worked at Warner Brothers and Amblin/Universal TV, giving him an impressive resume that includes working on Scooby-Doo and Rugrats in addition to his impressive work at Disney.

"He was a unique talent and a beautiful soul," said writer and director Roger Gould, who worked with Eggleston at Pixar. "We're all better for having known him."

"I think when you watch it, on your screen, you're going to be kind of immersed in that color and the beauty of the environment," Ferngully director Bill Kroyer told ComicBook.com last week. "It's just really something that really pops out. It was something to see. And that's of course, Ralph Eggleston our art director, who went on to do Toy Story and Finding Nemo and The Incredibles. He was the guy behind all that. And you can see a genius at work when you watch FernGully."

After winning his first Annie Award for Best Individual Achievement: Production Design for Toy Story, Eggleston would score three more: Outstanding Production Design in an Animated Feature for Finding Nemo in 2004; Outstanding Achievement in Production Design in an Animated Feature Production for Inside Out in 2015; and the Winsor McCay Award for lifetime achievement in 2016.

Our condolences go out to Mr. Eggleston's family, friends, fans, and collaborators at this difficult time.

