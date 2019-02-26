Oscars: All The Academy Award Winners

Festivities are well underway on Hollywood Boulevard as the 91st Academy Awards swing into action tonight. For your convenience, we’ve compiled every nominee in every category in one spot and we’ll update the list throughout the night as winners are announced, in the order they’re revealed.

Comic-wise, it’s shaping up to be a big night for Black Panther. The Ryan Coogler-directed flick has locked down a whopping seven nominations including the show’s top award in Best Picture. In addition to Black Panther, fellow Marvel movies Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse (Best Animated Feature) and Avengers: Infinity War (Best Visual Effects).

Sticking with genre films, Lucasfilm locked down one nomination, earning a Best Visual Effects nod for Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Actress in a Supporting Role

Amy Adams, Vice

Marina de Tavira, Roma

WINNER: Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Emma Stone, The Favourite

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

Costume Design

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

WINNER: Black Panther

The Favourite

Mary Poppins Returns

Mary Queen of Scots

Best Documentary Feature

WINNER: Free Solo

Hale County This Morning, This Evening

Minding the Gap

Of Fathers and Sons

RBG

Makeup and Hairstyling

Border

Mary Queen of Scots

WINNER: Vice

Production Design

WINNER: Black Panther

The Favourite

First Man

Mary Poppins Returns

Roma

Sound Editing

Black Panther

WINNER: Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

A Quiet Place

Roma

Sound Mixing

Black Panther

WINNER: Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

Roma

A Star Is Born

Cinematography

Cold War, Lukasz Zal

The Favourite, Robbie Ryan

Never Look Away, Caleb Deschanel

WINNER: Roma, Alfonso Cuaron

A Star Is Born, Matthew Libatique

Foreign Language Film

Capernaum, Lebanon

Cold War, Poland

Never Look Away, Germany

WINNER: Roma, Mexico

Shoplifters, Japan

Film Editing

BlacKkKlansman

WINNER: Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book

Vice

Actor in a Supporting Role

WINNER: Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman

Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born

Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell, Vice

Animated Feature

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

WINNER: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Animated Short Film

Animal Behavior

WINNER: Bao

Late Afternoon

One Small Step

Weekends

Documentary Short

Black Sheep

End Game

Lifeboat

A Night at the Garden

WINNER: Period. End of Sentence.

Visual Effects

Avengers: Infinity War

Christopher Robin

WINNER: First Man

Ready Player One

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Live Action Short

Detainment

Fauve

Marguerite

Mother

WINNER: Skin

Original Screenplay

The Favourite, Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara

First Reformed, Paul Schrader

WINNER: Green Book, Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, and Peter Farrelly

Roma, Alfonso Cuaron

Vice, Adam McKay

Adapted Screenplay

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, Joel Coen and Ethan Coen

WINNER: BlacKkKlansman, Charlie Wachtel, David Rabinowitz, Kevin Willmott, and Spike Lee

Can You Ever Forgive Me?, Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty

If Beale Street Could Talk, Barry Jenkins

A Star Is Born, Erich Roth, Bradley Cooper, and Will Fetters

Original Score

WINNER: Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

If Beale Street Could Talk

Isle of Dogs

Mary Poppins Returns

Original Song

“All the Stars,” Black Panther

“I’ll Fight,” RBG

“The Place Where Lost Things Go,” Mary Poppins Returns

WINNER: “Shallow,” A Star Is Born

“When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings,” The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Actor in a Leading Role

Christian Bale, Vice

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate

WINNER: Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

Actress in a Leading Role

Yalitza Aparicio, Roma

Gleen Close, The Wife

WINNER: Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Directing

BlacKkKlansman, Spike Lee

Cold War, Pawel Pawlikowski

The Favourite, Yorgos Lanthimos

WINNER: Roma, Alfonso Cuaron

Vice, Adam McKay

Best Picture

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

WINNER: Green Book

Roma

A Star Is Born

Vice

