Oscars: All The Academy Award Winners

Festivities are well underway on Hollywood Boulevard as the 91st Academy Awards swing into action tonight. For your convenience, we’ve compiled every nominee in every category in one spot and we’ll update the list throughout the night as winners are announced, in the order they’re revealed.
Comic-wise, it’s shaping up to be a big night for Black Panther. The Ryan Coogler-directed flick has locked down a whopping seven nominations including the show’s top award in Best Picture. In addition to Black Panther, fellow Marvel movies Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse (Best Animated Feature) and Avengers: Infinity War (Best Visual Effects).
Sticking with genre films, Lucasfilm locked down one nomination, earning a Best Visual Effects nod for Solo: A Star Wars Story.
Be sure to check back in with ComicBook.com or visit us on Twitter at @ComicBook for the latest Oscars news!
Actress in a Supporting Role
- Amy Adams, Vice
- Marina de Tavira, Roma
- WINNER: Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
- Emma Stone, The Favourite
- Rachel Weisz, The Favourite
Costume Design
- The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
- WINNER: Black Panther
- The Favourite
- Mary Poppins Returns
- Mary Queen of Scots
Best Documentary Feature
- WINNER: Free Solo
- Hale County This Morning, This Evening
- Minding the Gap
- Of Fathers and Sons
- RBG
Makeup and Hairstyling
- Border
- Mary Queen of Scots
- WINNER: Vice
Production Design
- WINNER: Black Panther
- The Favourite
- First Man
- Mary Poppins Returns
- Roma
Sound Editing
- Black Panther
- WINNER: Bohemian Rhapsody
- First Man
- A Quiet Place
- Roma
Sound Mixing
- Black Panther
- WINNER: Bohemian Rhapsody
- First Man
- Roma
- A Star Is Born
Cinematography
- Cold War, Lukasz Zal
- The Favourite, Robbie Ryan
- Never Look Away, Caleb Deschanel
- WINNER: Roma, Alfonso Cuaron
- A Star Is Born, Matthew Libatique
Foreign Language Film
- Capernaum, Lebanon
- Cold War, Poland
- Never Look Away, Germany
- WINNER: Roma, Mexico
- Shoplifters, Japan
Film Editing
- BlacKkKlansman
- WINNER: Bohemian Rhapsody
- The Favourite
- Green Book
- Vice
Actor in a Supporting Role
- WINNER: Mahershala Ali, Green Book
- Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman
- Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born
- Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
- Sam Rockwell, Vice
Animated Feature
- Incredibles 2
- Isle of Dogs
- Mirai
- Ralph Breaks the Internet
- WINNER: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Animated Short Film
- Animal Behavior
- WINNER: Bao
- Late Afternoon
- One Small Step
- Weekends
Documentary Short
- Black Sheep
- End Game
- Lifeboat
- A Night at the Garden
- WINNER: Period. End of Sentence.
Visual Effects
- Avengers: Infinity War
- Christopher Robin
- WINNER: First Man
- Ready Player One
- Solo: A Star Wars Story
Live Action Short
- Detainment
- Fauve
- Marguerite
- Mother
- WINNER: Skin
Original Screenplay
- The Favourite, Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara
- First Reformed, Paul Schrader
- WINNER: Green Book, Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, and Peter Farrelly
- Roma, Alfonso Cuaron
- Vice, Adam McKay
Adapted Screenplay
- The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, Joel Coen and Ethan Coen
- WINNER: BlacKkKlansman, Charlie Wachtel, David Rabinowitz, Kevin Willmott, and Spike Lee
- Can You Ever Forgive Me?, Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty
- If Beale Street Could Talk, Barry Jenkins
- A Star Is Born, Erich Roth, Bradley Cooper, and Will Fetters
Original Score
- WINNER: Black Panther
- BlacKkKlansman
- If Beale Street Could Talk
- Isle of Dogs
- Mary Poppins Returns
Original Song
- “All the Stars,” Black Panther
- “I’ll Fight,” RBG
- “The Place Where Lost Things Go,” Mary Poppins Returns
- WINNER: “Shallow,” A Star Is Born
- “When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings,” The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Actor in a Leading Role
- Christian Bale, Vice
- Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
- Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate
- WINNER: Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
- Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
Actress in a Leading Role
- Yalitza Aparicio, Roma
- Gleen Close, The Wife
- WINNER: Olivia Colman, The Favourite
- Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
- Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Directing
- BlacKkKlansman, Spike Lee
- Cold War, Pawel Pawlikowski
- The Favourite, Yorgos Lanthimos
- WINNER: Roma, Alfonso Cuaron
- Vice, Adam McKay
Best Picture
- Black Panther
- BlacKkKlansman
- Bohemian Rhapsody
- The Favourite
- WINNER: Green Book
- Roma
- A Star Is Born
- Vice
