Oscars 2021: Regina King Fans Love Her Stunning Look

Regina King has arrived at the 2021 Oscars and fans cannot get over her red carpet look. The awards show is a little different this year, so many nominees are taking their pictures at home. For King, this blue Louis Vuitton dress is a show-stopper for sure. It seems like this kind of thing is routine for the beloved actress as her pink number from last year also turned heads. This is a big night for the One Night in Miami director as her film is up for two awards. Leslie Odom Jr. is nominated for Best Supporting Actor and Kemp Powers’ treatment got the nod for Best Adapted Screenplay. Not many would have guessed that this movie would have been such an awards darling when the project was announced. But, the rookie director knocked this one out of the park. (The same could be said for her look heading into the event! Check out the pics below:)

Powers was very complimentary to King when asked about how much work it took to bring One Night in Miami to life. “It was complex as hell to shoot this film that, ostensibly, 50% takes place in one location. Regina figured out a lot of that stuff on the fly. I’ve written a script [adapted from his stage play of the same name] that gave a blueprint for the dialogue, but in terms of how to pull this all together and not just bore people to tears, and keep activity and movement going, Regina was just a bottomless pit of great ideas to activate this story,” the writer began.

“…If you come away from ‘One Night in Miami’ and don’t understand what [King] is capable of, that’s like putting the blinders on, because she activated that story in a way that a lot of other directors wouldn’t have even tried to,” he added. “As far as I’m concerned, she’s always going to deserve a medal.”

