Oscars 2021: Yuh-Jung Youn Wins Best Supporting Actress

The 2021 Academy Awards are now underway, honoring the best in what has been a truly unprecedented year of movies. Even amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which have caused theaters to be shut down for most of the past year, there have been a number of noteworthy films and performances to be celebrated — including the nominees for Best Supporting Actress. During Sunday night's ceremony, it was confirmed that Yuh-Jung Youn as won the Oscar for Best Actress in a Supporting Role, for her role as Soon-ja in Minari. Other nominees in the category included Maria Bakalova for Borat Subsequent Movefilm, Glenn Close for Hillbilly Elegy, Olivia Colman for The Father, and Amanda Seyfried for Mank.

Youn has been a household name in the South Korean film industry for decades, and previously earned accolades for her role in 1971's Woman on Fire. According to the 73-year-old actress, the prestige of winning major awards impacts her in a unique way.

"The award doesn’t mean nothing to me," Youn told Observer in a previous interview. "My reward is getting new jobs, new projects—that’s my reward. Of course, that moment when you receive the award, you’ll be very happy. You could be very happy in the moment. But I’m a very practical person and a very realistic person. If I get a new job, that’s my reward."

In case you're wondering why there aren't as many celebrities present during this year's event, it's because the Academy decided to broadcast from numerous locations.

"In this unique year that has asked so much of so many, the Academy is determined to present an Oscars like none other, while prioritizing the public health and safety of all those who will participate. To create the in-person show our global audience wants to see while adapting to the requirements of the pandemic, the ceremony will broadcast live from multiple locations, including the landmark Dolby Theatre. We look forward to sharing more details soon," an AMPAS spokesperson shared in a statement.

