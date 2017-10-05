Pacific Rim Uprising First Look Photos Released

The Kaiju threat isn’t over yet, and now fans have their first look at the Jaeger’s that will defend the world in Pacific Rim Uprising later this year.

The Jaeger’s are the powerful mech-like machines that humanity has created to stave off the immensely powerful Kaiju that emerge from the depths. The thing is, they’re still coming, even after the entrance was sealed in the original. As you can see in the first look images from EW, that will result in new Jaeger’s being built to handle the reemerging threat.

You can’t have a Pacific Rim without Gipsy Danger, who has received a few upgrades since her star turn in the original film. This time around though there will be a change in pilots, as John Boyega has hopped in for the sequel.

“She is still a two-man Jaeger and has new weapons and technology,” Boyega said. “The new Gipsy has LCD screens and holographic imagery of what is going outside. Her gravity sling has improved. Pilots are no longer locked into robot by feet. It has a scanning system that makes the drift easier to handle. Gipsy Avenger is strongest and hardest to operate.”

Fans will also meet several new Jaeger’s, including Saber Athena (Orange color scheme), who adds some deadly combat abilities to the mix. “She’s the fastest Jaeger, and she is agile and assigned two skillful pilots who know how to do martial arts,” Boyega said. “She has two swords she can join together to slice stuff down. She’s flexible and very fast.”

There’s also Guardian Bravo, the red Jaeger on the right. She isn’t as skilled in melee fighting as Saber but does have a lethal weapon to make up for it. “She has big electric whips, but is very stocky and strong,” Boyega says.

There’s also the mysterious Bracer Phoenix, who may just be the most powerful of the new recruits. “She is a mystery rogue Jaeger, but is really strong and advanced,” Boyega said. “She has guns on the chest. That Jaeger is, in fact, a three-man rig — one is in the cockpit shooting missiles and bullets from the chest.”

You can find all of the new Jaeger’s in the gallery. Pacific Rim Uprising hits theaters on March 23, 2018.