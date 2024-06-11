Paddington in Peru Gets Trailer Teaser

Paddington in Peru just got a trailer teaser as the movie prepares to make everyone emotional again. On June 12, viewers can prepare themselves for a short taste of Paddington's pilgrimage to see his Aunt Lucy. She runs a home for retired bears and our marmalade sandwich loving protagonist decided it was time for a visit. Ben Whishaw returns as Paddington and is joined by the Browns. (That would be Hugh Bonneville, Madeleine Harris, Julie Walters and Samuel Joslin to be exact.) Unfortunately, Sally Hawkins will not be back as Mrs Brown. Emily Mortimer will step into the role now.

Another big draw for Paddington in Peru are the big names attached as newcomers this time around. Olivia Colman and Antonio Banderas are here with the charming bear. Carla Tous also joined the cast as well. Paddington writers Simon Farnaby and Mark Burton carry on the story from the past two movies. It seems like a long time to wait until January 17 2025. But, it will be here before you know it. For now, check out the teaser for Paddington in Peru before the new clip rolls tomorrow right down below!

The countdown to adventure begins! 🍊



The first trailer for #PaddingtonInPeru arrives tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/FBsL6pCsFw — StudiocanalUK (@StudiocanalUK) June 11, 2024

What's New With Paddington In Peru?

(Photo: Studio Canal/Heyday Films/Marvel)

As excited as fans are to see Paddington again, there's a couple of slight differences this time around. January 2025 will see a new director step behind the camera to guide our favorite bear through another country. Dougal Wilson is the filmmaker in charge for Paddington in Peru after longtime director Paul King stepped away. Not to fear though, Studio Canal has all the faith in the world in their new choice of helmer. The summer is here and the hype train is already building for a franchise that seems to have no detractors anywhere on the Internet.

"We have long been huge admirers of Dougal's work, his stunning visual creativity, his storytelling, heart, emotion and humour," Studiocanal CEO Anna Marsh and EVP Global Production Ron Halpern previously wrote in a statement. "We are so thrilled that Dougal will be directing the third Paddington film. We look forward to bringing Paddington back to Peru for his next big screen adventure."

"After ten years of working on the Paddington movies, I feel absurdly protective of the little bear, and I'm delighted that Dougal will be there to hold his paw as he embarks on his third big screen adventure," former director Paul King would add. "Dougal's work is never less than astounding: funny, beautiful, heartfelt, imaginative, and totally original. Aunt Lucy once asked us to 'Please Look After This Bear.' I know Dougal will do so admirably."

What Is Paddington In Peru About?

(Photo: Studiocanal)

Here's how Studio Canal describes the upcoming adventure: "The highly anticipated third Paddington film brings Paddington's story to Peru as he returns to visit his beloved Aunt Lucy, who now resides at the Home for Retired Bears. With the Brown Family in tow, a thrilling adventure ensues when a mystery plunges them into an unexpected journey through the Amazon rainforest and to the mountain peaks of Peru."

"Directed by Dougal Wilson. Screenplay by Mark Burton, Jon Foster and James Lamont. Story by Paul King, Simon Farnaby and Mark Burton. Paddington in Peru is based on the best-selling and internationally adored series of children's stories by British author Michael Bond. Produced by David Heyman and Rosie Alison. Executive producers are Paul King, Anna Marsh, Ron Halpern, Dan MacRae, Tim Wellspring, Jeffrey Clifford and Naoya Kinoshita. The film stars Hugh Bonneville, Emily Mortimer, Antonio Banderas, Olivia Colman, Julie Walters, Madeleine Harris, Samuel Joslin, Jim Broadbent and Carla Tous with both Ben Whishaw and Imelda Staunton returning as the respective voices of Paddington and Aunt Lucy."

