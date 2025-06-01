Paramount+ Just Added One of Best Movie Trilogies of All Time

The Paramount+ streaming service just added one of the best movie trilogies of all time today. As of today, June 1, Paramount+ has 98 different new additions, including some very noteworthy additions such as Pulp Fiction, 12 Years a Slave, No Country for Old Men, Whiplash, Reservoir Dogs, and various Indiana Jones movies. It’s a pretty big month for Paramount+ subscribers, though the rest of the month’s addition are not nearly as notable.

What is notable is that as of today, anyone with a Paramount+ subscription can now also stream, for free, The Godfather trilogy. This includes the first movie, The Godfather, The Godfather Part II, and The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone. The crime series from Francis Ford Coppola, inspired by the 1969 novel of the same name debuted in 1972 with The Godfather. Then in 1974, The Godfather Part II released. Then fans had to wait 16 years for the final part of the trilogy, The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone, which came out in 1990.

The trilogy notably was produced with a budget of 74 million, which it made good on with a box office return of $517 million. Meanwhile, in particular, the first two movies are ranked among the best movies of all time. The third movie is not quite in the same category, but it is also a great crime film. Across all three movies, the trilogy earned 28 Academy Award nominations, winning 9 of said nominations. Included in these awards are two Best Picture awards, won by the first two movies. The Godfather Part II notably was the first ever sequel to win the award.

Meanwhile, for those curious, on Rotten Tomatoes the first movie has scores of 97/98. The second movie has similar scores of 96/97. And then, as alluded to, the third movie has slightly lower scores of 86/87.

While The Godfather movies are all classics and staples in pop culture, they are increasingly old, which means there are an increasing number of people who have never seen them. Those that fall into this category can now right this wrong, free of charge, with a Paramount+ subscription.

How long any of The Godfather movies are going to be streaming with Paramount+, we do not know. Per usual, Paramount+ does not disclose this information. It’s plenty of time to check out the entire trilogy though.

