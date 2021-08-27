Everything Coming to Paramount+ in September 2021
September is upon us and Paramount+ is gearing up for some big additions to its streaming roster. The new streaming service (formerly known as CBS All Access) promised that this summer would see a horde of new movies and TV shows added to its lineup. So far, the streamer has delivered as advertised. Each month has seen a ton of new titles added to Paramount+, and September won't be any different.
This week, Paramount+ revealed the full list of movies, shows, and originals making their way to its lineup over the course of the next month. The first day of September will see the addition of movies like Fright Night, Mean Girls, Anaconda, Bull Durham, Hoosiers, and a couple of the Friday the 13th films. Also arriving on the first day of the month is the first season of Punk'd.
Later in September, one of CBS' biggest dramas will be making its way to Paramount+, as the streaming service adds all nine seasons of CSI: NY.
You can check out the full list of upcoming movies and TV shows coming to Paramount+ below.
September 1
48 Hrs.
50/50
Anaconda
Angel Unchained
At the Earth's Core
Blue City
Bull Durham
Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid
Cannon For Cordoba
Cellar Dweller
Cold Mountain
Cop Land
Count Yorga, Vampire
The Dunwich Horror
Exterminator 2
The Fighting Temptations
Friday the 13th - Part III
Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter
Fright Night
Grosse Pointe Blank
Hoosiers
Jacob's Ladder
Just Between Friends
The Killer Elite
The Last Castle
Mean Girls
Miss You Already
Mommy
Mosquito Squadron
Mr. North
Murder On The Orient Express (1974)
Nixon
Phase IV
Raising Arizona
Salvador
Secret Admirer
Shaun The Sheep Movie
Slumdog Millionaire
Solace
The Omen
The Party
The Patsy
The Possession
The Tenant
Transporter 3
The Wedding Plan
Under Fire
Frontier Uprising
BET Her Presents: Queen Collective (Season 2)
Punk'd (Season 1)
September 8
Blue's Clues (Seasons 5-6)
Blue's Clues & You (Season 1)
The Casagrandes (Season 1)
SpongeBob SquarePants (Season 12)
September 15
Acapulco Shore (Seasons 1-7)
Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader (Season 1)
Bucket & Skinner's Epic Adventures (Season 1)
Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D & Vinny (Season 1)
Drunk History México (Seasons 1&3)
Ex on the Beach (Season 3)
Global Guts (Season 1)
How Did They Build That? (Season 1)
Ice Airport Alaska (Season 1)
Mighty Cruise Ships (Season 3)
Reclaiming History: Our Native Daughters
Sunny Day (Season 2)
September 22
Are You the One? (Season 7-8)
AwesomenessTV (Season 1-2)
Cousins For Life (Season 1)
Let's Just Play: Go Healthy Challenge (Season 1)
RBUK (Season 1)
Soccer Superstar (Seasons 1-2)
Tak and the Power of Juju (Season 1)
Talia in the Kitchen (Season 1)
Wendell & Vinnie (Season 1)
Ink Master (Season 12)
Ryan's Mystery Playdate (Season 2)
The Adventures of Paddington (Season 1)
September 29
Air Warriors (Season 7)
An American Aristocrat's Guide to Great Estates (Season 1)
CSI: NY (Seasons 1-9)
Double Dare (2018) (Season 2)
Greek Island Odyssey (Season 1)
Team Umizoomi (Seasons 3-4)