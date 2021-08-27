Everything Coming to Paramount+ in September 2021

September is upon us and Paramount+ is gearing up for some big additions to its streaming roster. The new streaming service (formerly known as CBS All Access) promised that this summer would see a horde of new movies and TV shows added to its lineup. So far, the streamer has delivered as advertised. Each month has seen a ton of new titles added to Paramount+, and September won't be any different.

This week, Paramount+ revealed the full list of movies, shows, and originals making their way to its lineup over the course of the next month. The first day of September will see the addition of movies like Fright Night, Mean Girls, Anaconda, Bull Durham, Hoosiers, and a couple of the Friday the 13th films. Also arriving on the first day of the month is the first season of Punk'd.

Later in September, one of CBS' biggest dramas will be making its way to Paramount+, as the streaming service adds all nine seasons of CSI: NY.

You can check out the full list of upcoming movies and TV shows coming to Paramount+ below.