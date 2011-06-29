Paramount+ Adding Another Transformers Movie to Its Lineup
If you're in the mood to stream some high-octane robot action, the majority of the live-action Transformers franchise can be found on Paramount+. The Paramount service currently has three of Michael Bay's five Transformers films on its roster, as well as the acclaimed spinoff/origin story Bumblebee. This week, the total number of Transformers films on Paramount+ will grow to five.
Paramount+ recently released the list of movies and shows being added to its roster in August, and the first day of the new month will see Transformers: Dark of the Moon join the service. Dark of the Moon is the third film in Bay's Transformers series, and the first without star Megan Fox.
Once August 1st arrives, the only Transformers movie missing from the Paramount+ lineup with be the original film in the franchise. That movie can currently be found streaming on HBO Max.
Here's the full list of movies heading to Paramount+ on August 1st:
1 Buck
3000 Miles to Graceland
5 Star Day
A Fish Called Wanda
A.I. Artificial Intelligence
Aaron's Blood
Acid Horizon
Already Gone
Alright Now
Anguish
Any Day
Assimilate
Awakened
Baby Boom
Bad Frank
Bad Therapy
Basic
Battle Scars
Beautiful Girls
Before Midnight
Big Brother Volcano
Bridget Jones's Baby
Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid
Cake
Clockstoppers
Derek's Dead
Dimland
Dinner For Schmucks
Don't Click
Dora and the Lost City of Gold
Downhill Racer
Escape From Alcatraz
Evil Dead
Face/Off
Follow the Prophet
Friday The 13th – Part II
Friday the 13th – Part III
Friday The 13th Part VI: Jason Lives
Getting to Know You
Goodbye, Butterfly
Grand Cru
Grease
Grease Live!
Happy Yummy Chicken
Hardball
Here On Out
I Am A Ghost
I Like Me
I've Got Issues
Iceland is Best
Insight
International Falls
Jay And Silent Bob Strike Back
Jimmy Vestvood: Amerikan Hero
Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain
King of Knives
Kingpin
Letter from Masanjia
Lost and Found
Lost Bayou
Making Waves
Man From Reno
McLintock! (Producer's Cut)
Neil Young: Heart Of Gold
Never Heard
New Money
Obey
Once
Once Upon A Time In The West
One and the Same
Paradox Lost
Perfect Sisters
Planes, Trains and Automobiles
Prophecy
Respite
River's Edge
Rockaway
Romy and Michele's High School Reunion
Scrapper
Shooter
Single White Female
Still Today
Surrogate Valentine
The Exorcism Of Emily Rose
The Feels
The Graduate
The Killer Elite
The Middle of X
The Shootist
The Wrong Todd
The Yards
There Will Be Blood
To Tokyo
Trail of Ashes
Transformers: Dark Of The Moon
Trickster
Trigger
Two Ways Home
Under the Tuscan Sun
Urban Cowboy
Varsity Blues
Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story
Weepah Way for Now
Wild Honey Pie!
Win A Date With Tad Hamilton!
Writer's Block