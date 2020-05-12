Party On With Bill & Ted Contest Now Open In More Countries

✖

The "Party On With Bill and Ted" contest, which allows fans to be part of Bill and Ted Face the Music by self-taping themselves jamming out to a background track and submitting the video to Orion Pictures, is now open around the world, rather than just in the United States and United Kingdom. The change was announced by co-writer Ed Solomon, who originally announced the contest last week. Entries are due next week, with the exact nature of their use in the film unclear and the movie's release planned, at least tentatively, for August. Other than broadening the pool of eligible fans, no changes have been made to the rules.

Solomon has been working with fans on Twitter over the last several days to try and get the best quality submissions possible. Among the most common questions is how to avoid displaying logos, which could represent a legal hurdle to the clip being accepted. Fans who have already submitted one and are worried it might not be eligible are encouraged to try again, since there is no limit to the number of submissions.

"Well, we didn't ever say where this will appear, story-wise," Solomon told ComicBook.com. "But to me it's both for the fans AND for the movie. I can't tell you how grateful we are to have the fans we have. It's been the most ennobling thing about the whole process. You put something into the world and you don't know what's going to happen with it, how it will be received -- if it will be received at ALL. But it is literally BECAUSE of the fans that we got this third movie made. And so we had them in mind from the beginning. We made this movie for two sets of people: ourselves, and the Bill and Ted fans. So in a way, yes, it's for them, but it's for us as well. I love the interconnectedness."

You can check out the updated contest link in the tweet below.

Good news for those in non-US & non-UK countries who’d like to have an opportunity to be included! We’ve heard you, & have created a new promotion that will run alongside the US/UK contest. Go to https://t.co/i8zibMwQn7 & tick “rest of the world.” We’re excited to have you! — Ed Solomon (@ed_solomon) May 12, 2020

In Bill & Ted Face the Music, he stakes are higher than ever for the time-traveling exploits of William "Bill" S. Preston Esq. and Ted "Theodore" Logan. Yet to fulfill their rock and roll destiny, the now middle aged best friends set out on a new adventure when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it. Along the way, they will be helped by their daughters, a new batch of historical figures, and a few music legends - to seek the song that will set their world right and bring harmony in the universe.

The film stars Reeves and Winter, along with Samara Weaving, Brigette Lundy-Paine, Scott Mescudi (Kid Cudi), Kristen Schaal, Anthony Carrigan, Erinn Hayes, Jayma Mays, Jillian Bell, Holland Taylor, Beck Bennett, and returning co-stars William Sadler, Hal Landon Jr., and Amy Stoch.

The idea for a third Bill and Ted -- particularly one that would deal with the themes of Bill and Ted as middle-aged underachievers struggling with their destiny -- has been something that Reeves, Winter, and writers Ed Solmon and Chris Matheson have been kicking around for years. It struggled to get studio approvals and budgets for quite a while, and has likely been helped by Reeves's renewed status as a marquee box office draw with hits like the John Wick franchise under his belt. Sadler will reprise his role as the Grim Reaper, who appeared in 1991's Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey as a buffoonish parody of the specter of death from Ingmar Bergman's The Seventh Seal.

