Paul Rudd Addresses Possible Ant-Man Return in Doomsday (But Will it Happen?)

Paul Rudd is open to reprising his role as Ant-Man in Avengers: Doomsday, but claims that he hasn’t heard anything official yet. However, in that same interview with Collider, Rudd gave a sly response indicating that he might be keeping some MCU secrets right now. The actor is currently promoting his new movie Death of a Unicorn, but it’s hard to imagine the Multiverse Saga reaching its climax without Scott Lang pulling it all together. Rudd would also be a familiar face for Robert Downey Jr. and directors the Russo brothers, all of whom are returning to the MCU for Doomsday.

“As far as the Russos, they have my number,” Rudd said when asked if he had a part in the movie. “They know where I’m at, and that’s all I can say. I don’t really know how to play these things.” Rudd has not been added to the official cast of Doomsday yet, but in fairness, very few stars have been. We know for sure that the Fantastic Four will appear in the film along with Downey Jr. and Benedict Cumberbatch. There are reports that Wyatt Russell will reprise his role as John Walker while Hayley Atwell will reprise her role as Peggy Carter.

Still, Avengers: Doomsday begins filming next month in London, and it will be hard to keep the casting a secret if many MCU stars are suddenly spotted traveling to the city. When asked if he had any plans to visit London in April, Rudd reportedly gave a coy smile. “Isn’t everyone traveling to London soon now in this business?” he said.

Doomsday will feature the MCU’s newly-cast Fantastic Four, though we won’t see them on the big screen until The Fantastic Four: First Steps premieres in July. That lineup is Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm and Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm. Downey Jr.’s casting is no secret — it was the grand announcement of San Diego Comic-Con, after all — and Cumberbatch confirmed back in January that he will be reprising his role as Dr. Strange in Doomsday as well.

Beyond that, all the casting rumors about this movie are confused, contradictory, and speculative. Still, we should expect this year’s trio of MCU films to give us more clues. Captain America: Brave New World included plenty of rumblings about assembling a new team of Avengers, and Thunderbolts is looking like an all-star team-up for the heroes of this era. All we need now is a hint about the multiverse travel that will bring our characters into contact with the Fantastic Four.

Captain America: Brave New World is still playing in many theaters around the U.S. Thunderbolts debuts on Friday, May 2, followed The Fantastic Four: First Steps on July 25th. Avengers: Doomsday goes into production next month and is slated for release on May 1st, 2026.