Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow Remembers Her Father on Anniversary of His Death

The Fast and The Furious star Paul Walker died seven years ago today in a tragic car, single-car crash and now, his daughter Meadow is remembering her father on this somber anniversary in a touching new Instagram post in which she chooses to celebrate the love and happiness her father brought into the world instead of dwelling on the sadness by sharing a photo of herself with her father.

In the photo, Meadow is napping with Walker and in the caption, Meadow refers to him as she has in many of her photos of him: her "best bud".

"A silly day to remember in sadness," she wrote. "Today's a celebration of the love and happiness you brought to the world. Here's a photo of my best bud and I napping."

Walker died on November 30, 2013 after the 2005 Porsche Carrera GT he was a passenger in crashed after leaving an event for Walker's charity Reach Out Worldwide. Both Walker and the car's driver, Roger Rodas, were killed in the accident. At the time, Furious 7 was in the middle of filming and Walker's death prompted a hiatus to the film's production. Production eventually resumed with Walker's brothers Caleb and Cody stepping in to help complete his role in the film, allowing the franchise to retire Walker's character. At the film's premiere in 2015, Walker's co-star Vin Diesel spoke about how important it was that the film honor Walker, who he called Pablo.

"I'm gonna tell you something, last year it was really hard to come back to work," Diesel admitted. "And then I looked up and saw James Wan willing to come back to work, with his brilliance. I saw my brother, Dwayne Johnson, showing up committed, ready to go back to work. I saw Jason Statham ready to fight me, which is a no-no," Diesel joked, "...to go back to work. I saw Kurt Russell, I saw Tyrese, I saw Luda... I saw Natalie. I saw Letty, played by Michelle Rodriguez... 15 years of playing Dom and Letty, and we come to this magical night."

"The studio was there but the studio was there in a different way than normal. The studio was saying we feel your soul and we'll do whatever we have to do to honor your brother, Pablo. There's so many people... There's so many people throughout this journey," Diesel said.

The Fast & Furious franchise will continue with Fast & Furious 9 currently set to open in theaters April 2, 2021.