Peacock Just Added a Modern Reimagining of a Decades-Old Mystery Classic

Grab your magnifying glass and notepad, because there’s a new mystery to solve on Peacock! The NBCUniversal streamer has been stocking its content catalog all March long with fresh TV shows and movies. After adding can’t-miss titles like The Big Lebowski and John Wick: Chapter 4, Peacock just added a modern cinematic reimagining of a mystery classic from the Queen of Mystery herself, Agatha Christie.

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In 2022, everyone’s favorite private detective returned to the screen when Hercule Poirot aimed to solve another mystery in Death on the Nile. Kenneth Branagh’s adaptation of Christie’s famed 1937 novel of the same name, the second big screen adaptation of the book after the 1978 movie, started streaming on Peacock on March 1st. Death on the Nile stars Kenneth Branagh as the famed detective, whose vacation aboard a glamorous 1937 Egyptian river cruise turns into a murder investigation when a wealthy heiress is killed. Poirot must uncover the killer among a glamorous wedding party harboring secrets before the steamer reaches its destination.

Death on the Nile Is a Star-Studded Reimagining of Agatha Christie’s Classic “Whodunit” Murder Mystery

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If you’re looking for a classic whodunit, Death on the Nile won’t disappoint. A great viewing option for fans of Christie’s works or other modern murder mystery favorites like Knives Out, the movie is a stylish and engaging popcorn movie mystery with a great setup and satisfying payoff. The movie is a more character-driven story than its predecessor, 2017’s Murder on the Orient Express, with a slow-burn start that builds deep character development and intense emotional stakes, allowing the audience to become invested in the potential victims and suspects before the murder occurs. When the murder does happen, it’s nonstop tension, the movie quickly shifts into a high-stakes, claustrophobic investigation with great tension, a growing body count, and a slowly unraveling mystery that results in a tragic final act as Poirot uncovers the “who,” “how,” and “why.”

The entire mystery is enhanced by the deeper character focus and strong performances from the star-studded cast. Branagh in particular delivers a great version of Poirot, who is more vulnerable and emotionally grounded than in his previous outing. The movie is also a treat for the eyes, with the mystery playing out amid the gorgeous, lavish Egyptian backdrop and perfectly evoking the grandeur of Old Hollywood travelogue films. Although Death on the Nile didn’t quite reach the heights of the 1978 original, it’s still a pretty solid offering and grabbed fresh critic and audience scores on Rotten Tomatoes of 62% and 82%.

What’s New on Peacock?

Peacock has plenty of great fresh streaming options this March. Other than Death on the Nile, Peacock’s content catalog has grown throughout the month with additions like Beekeeper, Death Becomes Her, Fast Times at Ridgemont High, Legally Blonde, Mamma Mia!, Sonic the Hedgehog, and The Wiz.

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