Peacock: NBCUniversal Launches New Streaming Service Early

At long last, Peacock is live for the masses to subscribe to. The service is now available for the general public to download on a handful of devices, including cell phones, tablets, and Apple TV. As of this writing, the app isn't available on Roku or Fire TV, a similar situation Peacock competitor HBO Max finds itself in months after launch.

NBCUniversal chose a first-of-its-kind approach to Peacock, creating a free, ad-supported level with a smaller content library for those who didn't want to pay for another subscription service. Peacock then has two additional levels — Premium and Ad-Free. While Premium still has ads, it has the full catalog the service offers and is available for $29.99 per year. The Ad-Free version, which has the same catalog as Premium, is available now for $79.99 per year. After the current deal ends, Premium will be $4.99 per month while Ad-Free settles in at $9.99.

Premium and Ad-Free include over 20,000 hours worth of content between the movies and shows it carries. Just a sampling of the movies and shows bundled in the package includes Shrek, Lone Survivor, Ted, Identity Thief, Children of Men, Charlie Wilson’s War, Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Frankenstein, Kicking and Screaming, Larry Crowne, You, Me & Dupree, America’s Got Talent, Blindspot, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, A Little Late with Lilly Singh, Saturday Night Live, Superstore, Law & Order: SVU, Chicago P.D., Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, New Amsterdam, Manifest, The Titan Games, Hollywood Game Night, World of Dance, The Kelly Clarkson Show, Access Hollywood, Days of Our Lives, Dateline, NBC Nightly News, and Meet the Press

If you're looking for immediate access to Peacock, here are the devices it's currently available on:

Apple TV HD and Apple TV 4K

Apple iPhones and iPads

Google Chromecast

Android devices

Microsoft Xbox One

Sony PlayStation 4 (Starting July 20th)

Web browsers

Vizio SmartCast TVs

LG Smart TVs

Comcast Xfinity X1 and Flex

Cox's Contour TV

Cover photo by Mustafa Murat Kaynak/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.