Peacock Streaming Service Has an Entire Section Dedicated to Nicolas Cage
If you've spent any significant time wondering which streaming services to give your time and money to, Peacock is making those decisions very simple. Well, if you're a fan of Nicolas Cage, that is. But who isn't? Cage remains not only a beloved film icon in some circles, but he's gained a massive cult appeal in others, making him one of the most unique talents in the industry today. Well fortunately, Peacock is giving Cage the attention he deserves, creating an entire section on the service for some of his starring turns.
When you log on to Peacock, which just launched on Wednesday morning, you'll see that one of the movie collections is simply titled "Nicolas Cage," and it features nothing but films with the actor taking on a lead role. There are seven in total: Joe, Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans, Red Rock West, Bangkok Dangerous, Drive Angry, Captain Corelli's Mandolin, Stolen, and Rumble Fish.
As you may know, Peacock has a free tier and a paid tier, with the latter containing a little more content than the former. Fortunately, six out of the seven movies in the Cage collection are available for free. Bangkok Dangerous is the only title that falls under the premium umbrella. So if you've been wanting to burn through some Nicolas Cage movies, you can do so at Peacock without paying anything.
It didn't take long for movie fans to learn about this new Cage-loving service, and they have taken to Twitter to voice their excitement.
Best Streaming Service
prevnext
Peacock has a Nicolas Cage section, and is therefore the best streaming service to date. pic.twitter.com/jv8eAdd9OZ— Matt Singer (@mattsinger) July 15, 2020
Worth the Sign Up
prevnext
It’s nice to see that Nicolas Cage gets his own catagory on the #peacock steaming service. I mean honestly that’s worth the free sign up. #flocktopeacock That and #PSYCHTheMovie2 pic.twitter.com/gIR2g8bkEz— Ian Kadleck (@KFlash900) July 15, 2020
An Entire Section
prevnext
The new NBC Peacock streaming app has an entire “Nicolas Cage” section.— JohnnyBoi (@Papa_John95) July 15, 2020
That is all.
Truly Amazing
prevnext
peacock has a nicolas cage category. truly amazing pic.twitter.com/SXiNBhNRk6— ali lawrence 🌹 (@a_lawrence42) July 15, 2020
Peacock Loves the Cage
prevnext
And apparently Peacock loves Nicolas Cage. pic.twitter.com/RGDfm2FFtf— FutureFilmmaker #KeepStargirlOnDCUniverse (@DoomPatrol19) July 15, 2020
Not Mad at it
prevnext
Peacock has all of Alfred Hitchcock Presents, the Alfred Hitchcock Hour, and an entire sub-category called "Nicolas Cage" that includes the EXCELLENT Red Rock West, which is no longer available anywhere else. Not mad at it.— Andrew Ford (@AFord88) July 15, 2020
All Others Should Be Embarrassed
prevnext
Peacock has the classic Universal monster movies and an entire section just for Nicolas Cage, every other streaming service should be fucking embarrassed right now— Vinnie Mancuso (@VinnieMancuso1) July 15, 2020
Winner
prev
Peacock has eight Nicolas Cage films. Netflix only has five. Winner: Peacock.— Chuck says WEAR A MASK (@ChuckXL) July 15, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.