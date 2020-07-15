Peacock Streaming Service Has an Entire Section Dedicated to Nicolas Cage

If you've spent any significant time wondering which streaming services to give your time and money to, Peacock is making those decisions very simple. Well, if you're a fan of Nicolas Cage, that is. But who isn't? Cage remains not only a beloved film icon in some circles, but he's gained a massive cult appeal in others, making him one of the most unique talents in the industry today. Well fortunately, Peacock is giving Cage the attention he deserves, creating an entire section on the service for some of his starring turns.

When you log on to Peacock, which just launched on Wednesday morning, you'll see that one of the movie collections is simply titled "Nicolas Cage," and it features nothing but films with the actor taking on a lead role. There are seven in total: Joe, Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans, Red Rock West, Bangkok Dangerous, Drive Angry, Captain Corelli's Mandolin, Stolen, and Rumble Fish.

As you may know, Peacock has a free tier and a paid tier, with the latter containing a little more content than the former. Fortunately, six out of the seven movies in the Cage collection are available for free. Bangkok Dangerous is the only title that falls under the premium umbrella. So if you've been wanting to burn through some Nicolas Cage movies, you can do so at Peacock without paying anything.

It didn't take long for movie fans to learn about this new Cage-loving service, and they have taken to Twitter to voice their excitement.