Every Movie and TV Show Coming to Peacock in October 2021

It’s safe to say that Peacock is taking spooky season very seriously this year. On Thursday, the streaming service announced the full slate of movies and TV shows being added to its lineup throughout the month of October, and it’s honestly impressive how many beloved horror titles are on their way. Multiple films from franchises like Friday the 13th, Saw, Nightmare on Elm Street, Child’s Play, Predator, and Leprechaun are all making their way to Peacock at the beginning of the month, making the service a must-have for Halloween this year.

In addition to the arrival of classic horror films, Peacock is also debuting the biggest horror release of 2021 on the same day that it hits theaters. Halloween Kills, the sequel to 2018’s Halloween reboot/continuation, will be available to stream on October 15th.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you’re not into creepy ghouls or terrifying slasher villains, there’s still some great news about Peacock’s October lineup. The service is adding all eight Harry Potter films on October 15th. They’ve been streaming exclusively on HBO Max for a little while, but the franchise will be pulling double duty and appearing on both services here in a couple of weeks.

You can check out the full list of Peacock’s October streaming arrivals below.

October 1

A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge, 1985

A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: The Dream Warriors, 1987

A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master, 1988

A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child, 1989

A Nightmare on Elm Street, 1984

A Nightmare on Elm Street, 2010

Alien vs. Predator, 2004

Bad Moon, 1996

Bride of Chucky, 1998

Cat People, 1982

Child’s Play 2, 1990

Child’s Play 3, 1991

Cult of Chucky, 2017

Curse of Chucky, 2013

Curse of the Fly, 1965

Devil, 2010

Dracula, 1931

Dracula, 1979

Firestarter: Rekindled, S1

Freddy vs. Jason, 2003

Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare, 1991

Friday the 13th-Part II, 1981

Friday the 13th-Part V: A New Beginning, 1985

Friday the 13th-Part VI: Jason Lives, 1986

Friday the 13th-Part VII: The New Blood, 1988

Friday the 13th-Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan, 1989

Friday the 13th, 1980

Gremlins 2: The New Batch, 1990

Gremlins, 1984

It Follows, 2015

Jason X, 2001

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events, 2004

Leprechaun 4: Lost in Space, 1997

Leprechaun II, 1994

Leprechaun III, 1995

Leprechaun Origins, 2014

Leprechaun V: In the Hood, 2000

Leprechaun VI: Back 2 Tha Hood, 2003

Leprechaun, 1993

Monster High: Boo York, Boo York, 2015

Monster High: Haunted

Monster High: New Ghoul at School, 2010

Monster High: Scaremester Collection #03

Phantasm II, 1988

Predator 2, 1990

Predator, 1987

Predators, 2010

Prince of Darkness, 1987

Prometheus, 2012

Psycho IV: The Beginning, 1990

Return of the Fly, 1959

Rings, 2017

Runaway Bride, 1999

Saw 2, 2005

Saw 3, 2006

Saw 3D, 2010

Saw 4, 2007

Saw 5, 2008

Saw 6, 2009

Saw, 2004

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, 2019

Seed of Chucky, 2004

Separation, 2021

Shocker, 1989

Slither, 2006

Tales from the Hood 3, 2020

The Burbs, 1989

The Fly, 1958

The Funhouse, 1981

The Mask, 1994

The Omen, 2006

The People Under the Stairs, 1991

The Sixth Sense, 1999

The Skeleton Key, 2005

The Texas Chain Massacre, 2003

The Texas Chain Massacre: The Beginning, 2006

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2, 1986

Videodrome, 1983

Village of the Damned, 1995

October 2

Tales From the Hood 2, 2018

October 7

One of Us Is Lying S1, 2021 (Peacock Original)

Create the Escape S1, 2021 (Peacock Original)

October 13

Dead Silence, 2007

October 15

Assault on Precinct 13, 2005

Dark Crimes, 2018

Halloween Kills, 2021

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, 2001

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, 2002

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, 2004

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, 2005

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, 2007

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, 2009

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows -Part 1, 2010

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows -Part 2, 2011

October 21

Snoop and Martha’s Very Tasty Halloween, 2021 (Peacock Original)