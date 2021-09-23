Every Movie and TV Show Coming to Peacock in October 2021

It’s safe to say that Peacock is taking spooky season very seriously this year. On Thursday, the streaming service announced the full slate of movies and TV shows being added to its lineup throughout the month of October, and it’s honestly impressive how many beloved horror titles are on their way. Multiple films from franchises like Friday the 13th, Saw, Nightmare on Elm Street, Child’s Play, Predator, and Leprechaun are all making their way to Peacock at the beginning of the month, making the service a must-have for Halloween this year.
In addition to the arrival of classic horror films, Peacock is also debuting the biggest horror release of 2021 on the same day that it hits theaters. Halloween Kills, the sequel to 2018’s Halloween reboot/continuation, will be available to stream on October 15th.
If you’re not into creepy ghouls or terrifying slasher villains, there’s still some great news about Peacock’s October lineup. The service is adding all eight Harry Potter films on October 15th. They’ve been streaming exclusively on HBO Max for a little while, but the franchise will be pulling double duty and appearing on both services here in a couple of weeks.
You can check out the full list of Peacock’s October streaming arrivals below.
October 1
A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge, 1985
A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: The Dream Warriors, 1987
A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master, 1988
A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child, 1989
A Nightmare on Elm Street, 1984
A Nightmare on Elm Street, 2010
Alien vs. Predator, 2004
Bad Moon, 1996
Bride of Chucky, 1998
Cat People, 1982
Child’s Play 2, 1990
Child’s Play 3, 1991
Cult of Chucky, 2017
Curse of Chucky, 2013
Curse of the Fly, 1965
Devil, 2010
Dracula, 1931
Dracula, 1979
Firestarter: Rekindled, S1
Freddy vs. Jason, 2003
Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare, 1991
Friday the 13th-Part II, 1981
Friday the 13th-Part V: A New Beginning, 1985
Friday the 13th-Part VI: Jason Lives, 1986
Friday the 13th-Part VII: The New Blood, 1988
Friday the 13th-Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan, 1989
Friday the 13th, 1980
Gremlins 2: The New Batch, 1990
Gremlins, 1984
It Follows, 2015
Jason X, 2001
Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events, 2004
Leprechaun 4: Lost in Space, 1997
Leprechaun II, 1994
Leprechaun III, 1995
Leprechaun Origins, 2014
Leprechaun V: In the Hood, 2000
Leprechaun VI: Back 2 Tha Hood, 2003
Leprechaun, 1993
Monster High: Boo York, Boo York, 2015
Monster High: Haunted
Monster High: New Ghoul at School, 2010
Monster High: Scaremester Collection #03
Phantasm II, 1988
Predator 2, 1990
Predator, 1987
Predators, 2010
Prince of Darkness, 1987
Prometheus, 2012
Psycho IV: The Beginning, 1990
Return of the Fly, 1959
Rings, 2017
Runaway Bride, 1999
Saw 2, 2005
Saw 3, 2006
Saw 3D, 2010
Saw 4, 2007
Saw 5, 2008
Saw 6, 2009
Saw, 2004
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, 2019
Seed of Chucky, 2004
Separation, 2021
Shocker, 1989
Slither, 2006
Tales from the Hood 3, 2020
The Burbs, 1989
The Fly, 1958
The Funhouse, 1981
The Mask, 1994
The Omen, 2006
The People Under the Stairs, 1991
The Sixth Sense, 1999
The Skeleton Key, 2005
The Texas Chain Massacre, 2003
The Texas Chain Massacre: The Beginning, 2006
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2, 1986
Videodrome, 1983
Village of the Damned, 1995
October 2
Tales From the Hood 2, 2018
October 7
One of Us Is Lying S1, 2021 (Peacock Original)
Create the Escape S1, 2021 (Peacock Original)
October 13
Dead Silence, 2007
October 15
Assault on Precinct 13, 2005
Dark Crimes, 2018
Halloween Kills, 2021
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, 2001
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, 2002
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, 2004
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, 2005
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, 2007
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, 2009
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows -Part 1, 2010
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows -Part 2, 2011
October 21
Snoop and Martha’s Very Tasty Halloween, 2021 (Peacock Original)