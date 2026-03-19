Peacock Users Are Running Out of Time To Watch a Near-Perfect Remake of a 92-Year-Old Horror Classic

Peacock has been growing its content offerings all month long, and it hasn’t forgotten its horror catalog. The NBCUniversal streamer has added nearly a dozen horror titles to its collection this March, including Friday the 13th and seven Leprechaun films. But as the platform gets ready to drop other additions like Bambi: The Reckoning, subscribers are running out of time to stream a great remake of a 92-year-old horror classic.

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When it comes to horror remakes, Leigh Whannell’s The Invisible Man really is one of the best. The 2020 sci-fi horror film is a modern, reimagined remake of the classic 1933 Universal monster movie of the same name, which was based on the 1897 H.G. Wells novel about a brilliant but unstable scientist who becomes invisible but cannot reverse it. The 2020 movie, which has landed a spot on the “leaving Peacock soon” list, stars Elisabeth Moss as Cecilia “Cee” Kass, a woman who escapes an abusive relationship with a brilliant tech mogul only to be stalked and gaslit by her ex-boyfriend, who has faked his death and invented a technology to become invisible. Oliver Jackson-Cohen as Adrian Griffin, aka the Invisible Man.

The Invisible Man Is a Masterclass in Horror Remakes

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The Invisible Man is one of the best modern examples of a horror remake done right. The 2020 movie didn’t go the direct, scene-for-scene remake route other horror remakes have gone, instead opting for a fresh take on the source material that was timelier. The movie transformed the original mad scientist plot into a tense thriller about domestic abuse and technology grounded in the psychological terror of the victim. Moss delivered one of the best performances in modern horror, successfully anchoring the supernatural premise in raw, human trauma and allowing the film to rely on paranoia rather than cheap jump scares for the horror. Meanwhile, Whannell’s camera work, focusing on empty spaces and stillness, perfectly created unbearable suspense, proving that less is often more in horror.

The movie’s shift from the original’s sci-fi premise to a modern, claustrophobic thriller that delivered high-stakes terror made it one of the best horror remakes not only of the modern era but of all time. The Invisible Man scored a near-perfect and “Certified Fresh” critic score of 92% on Rotten Tomatoes, where it also holds an 88% audience rating. For comparison, the original film holds a 95% Tomatometer score and an 85% Popcornmeter rating.

Where to Stream The Invisible Man After It Leaves Peacock?

The Invisible Man has already established itself as a modern horror masterpiece and frequently ranks on lists of the best movies of the decade so far, making it something of a horror staple. Thankfully, the movie isn’t completely disappearing from streaming. Outside of Peacock, the film is also available on Prime Video. There are also online rental and purchasing options. It’s also possible that The Invisible Man will appear on a rival streaming platform in April or at some point in the future.

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