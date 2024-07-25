Peaky Blinders Movie Adds Dune’s Rebecca Ferguson

Netflix’s Peaky Blinders movie has added Dune, Silo, and Mission: Impossible star Rebecca Ferguson to its cast. According to Deadline, details about Ferguson’s role are being kept under wraps at this time. Ferguson is the first major casting announced for the film. Netflix announced the Peaky Blinders movie back in June with star Cillian Murphy set to return as Tommy Shelby. The Peaky Blinders television series ended its run in 2022.

Details on the Peaky Blinders movie in terms of plot have also not been released nor has additional details about the rest of the cast. The film is said to be a “continuation” of the television series, which follows Murphy’s Thomas Shelby, the leader of a Birmingham gangster family. Tom Harper is set to direct while Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight is penning the script. Murphy is set to produce along with Caryn Mandabach, Knight, and Guy Heeley. Harper, David Kosse, Jamie Glazebrook, Andrew Warren and David Mason are set to serve as executive producers. Earlier this year, Knight suggested that the film would be set during World War II and production is set to kick off this year.

“When I first directed Peaky Blinders over 10 years ago, we didn’t know what the series would become, but we did know that there was something in the alchemy of the cast and the writing that felt explosive,” Harper wrote in a statement. “Peaky has always been a story about family — and so it’s incredibly exciting to be reuniting with Steve and Cillian to bring the movie to audiences across the world on Netflix.”

Will Tom Hardy Appear in the Peaky Blinders Movie?

While casting information — save for the announcement of Ferguson joining the cast — has yet to be revealed, The Bikeriders star Tom Hardy has previously said that he would like to appear in the film, reprising his role as rival gang leader Alfie Solomons, though the character died in Season 5 of the series.

“100 percent Alfie will definitely make an appearance, but I don’t know when… and I don’t even know if he will, that’s just me punting,” Hardy said.

Silo Season 2 is Coming

As for Ferguson, she is set to appear in the second season of Apple TV+’s Silo and while Season 2 of the sci-fi series does not yet have a release date, producer Graham Yost has hinted that the new episodes will be “really, really scary” and that much of the tension will come from the what’s next for Ferguson’s character, Juliette.

“There’s the beginnings of a call for rebellion, because Juliette went over the hill, so maybe it’s safe outside,” Yost said. “And yet what we saw over in the other silo is what can happen if the rebellion goes wrong and all the people died, so that’s the basic tension of the season.

He continued, “One is with Juliette in this other silo, and one is back in her home silo … Juliette knows [what] could happen to her silo, and is there any way she could get back to them to help them stop that from happening? Stuff’s starting to get really, really scary.”

The Peaky Blinders movie does not yet have a release date. Keep checking with Comic Book for updates.