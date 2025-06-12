Pedro Pascal Reveals Iconic Horror Character He Wants To Play (& We’re Into It)

Pedro Pascal is the busiest man in Hollywood. After playing Joel in the second season of HBO’s The Last of Us and learning what a golf ball feels like, he’s out promoting his next movie, The Materialists, where he plays a successful financier vying for Dakota Johnson’s character’s heart. He’s not present at all of the press events, though, because he’s currently filming Avengers: Doomsday ahead of his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Pascal is also preparing to return as Din Djarin in The Mandalorian & Grogu, but that’s enough about the projects the actor already has lined up.

Whenever an actor is answering questions in press junkets, they end up discussing roles they hope to play in the future. Typically, superhero roles find their way into conversations because they dominate the headlines. Of course, Pascal already has experience with DC and Marvel, so he has to be creative when he gets put on the spot.

While appearing on Vogue’s YouTube channel, Pascal answered rapid-fire questions with his The Materialists co-star Dakota Johnson. He was asked about a role he would love to play, and he responded, “Hannibal Lecter,” the serial killer who first appeared in Thomas Harris’ novel Red Dragon in a small role before taking center stage in The Silence of the Lambs.

Anthony Hopkins brought Lecter to life in the movie adaptation of The Silence of the Lambs and won an Academy Award for his performance. He returned for two other movies based on Harris’ books before turning over the role to Mads Mikkelsen, who played the killer for three seasons on NBC’s Hannibal. The character has been on the back burner since Hannibal’s controversial cancellation, but rumors of a new movie being in the works could open the door for Pascal’s dream to come true.

Pedro Pascal Has the Makings of a Great Hannibal Lecter

After Pascal revealed his answer to Johnson, the two actors laughed it off because it’s probably the first thing that came to mind. However, he isn’t giving himself enough credit because his past work proves that he has the ability to play a character as deranged as Lecter.

Joel Miller from The Last of Us has Lecter’s killer instinct, and while he doesn’t enjoy killing as much as Harris’ character, he does his fair share of torturing. And if the reboot wants to follow in the footsteps of Hannibal and bring a more suave Lecter to life, playing Harry in The Materialists and Whiskey in Kingsman: The Golden Circle proves Pascal’s ability to portray characters who ooze confidence and can tempt someone with a good time.

The only thing that may stop Pascal from signing onto a Hannibal Lecter reboot is his packed schedule. After Avengers: Doomsday finishes filming, the actor is likely going to have to turn right back around and begin working on Avengers: Secret Wars. Marvel Studios will also want to get a Fantastic Four sequel in production sooner rather than later, as the wait time between solo movies has become a bit of an issue for the MCU. There’s also no way to predict when Pascal will be done with the Star Wars franchise because his bounty hunter is at the center of the story that Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni are telling on Disney+.

It’s not like Hannibal Lecter has to be played by a young man, though. In fact, Hopkins was five years younger than Pascal is now when he made The Silence of the Lambs. That means Pascal has plenty of time to free up his schedule and begin working on his kill face.

Would you like to see Pedro Pascal play Hannibal Lecter? What other horror icons could the actor play? Let us know in the comments below!