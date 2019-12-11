Pee Wee’s Big Adventure 35th Anniversary Tour Announced With Paul Reubens

It’s crazy to think that in 2020 it will have been 35 years since Pee-wee’s Big Adventure landed in theaters, and to celebrate the occasion the man who brought Pee-wee to life Paul Ruebens is doing something special for fans. For the big 35th Anniversary Ruebens is heading out on the road for Pee-wee’s Big Adventure 35th Anniversary Tour, and it will be making a stop in 20 different cities across the United States. The event will be produced by Live Nation and will feature a full screening of the film followed by stories about making the classic movie from Reuben, and it’s something no Pee-wee fan wants to miss.

The event will start on February 14th in Portland, Oregon, and will then hit Seattle, Denver, Salt Lake City, and more before ultimately ending on March 29th at the Warner Theatre in Washington, DC. If you’re near one of the 20 locations, you can grab a ticket starting on Friday, December 13th at 10 am on Ticketmaster.

For those looking for a VIP experience, there will also be VIP packages that include a super-secret gift, a photo opportunity, and a signed print in addition to the ticket, and you can check out all the dates below.

February 14 – Portland, OR – Newmark Theatre

February 15 – Seattle, WA – Moore Theatre

February 21 – Denver, CO – Paramount Theatre

February 22 – Salt Lake City, UT – Kingsbury Hall

February 27 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

February 28 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

February 29 – San Diego, CA – Spreckels Theatre

March 5 – San Antonio, TX – The Aztec Theatre

March 6 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at the Moody Theater

March 8 – Dallas, TX – Majestic Theatre

March 12 – Atlanta, GA – The Tabernacle

March 13 – Tampa, FL – Tampa Theatre*

March 14 – Coral Springs, FL – Coral Springs Center for the Arts*

March 20 – Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre

March 21 – Minneapolis, MN – State Theatre

March 22 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

March 26 – New York, NY – The Beacon Theatre

March 27 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia

March 28 – Boston, MA – Orpheum Theater

March 29 – Washington, DC – Warner Theatre

The Paul Reubens starring and Tim Burton directed Pee-wee’s Big Adventure went on to spawn the hit Pee-wee’s Playhouse series on CBS, which earned 22 Emmy Awards during it’s run. Now fans can see what started it all on the big screen, and let us know if you plan on checking it out in the comments!