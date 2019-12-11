Pee Wee’s Big Adventure 35th Anniversary Tour Announced With Paul Reubens

It’s crazy to think that in 2020 it will have been 35 years since Pee-wee’s Big Adventure landed in theaters, and to celebrate the occasion the man who brought Pee-wee to life Paul Ruebens is doing something special for fans. For the big 35th Anniversary Ruebens is heading out on the road for Pee-wee’s Big Adventure 35th Anniversary Tour, and it will be making a stop in 20 different cities across the United States. The event will be produced by Live Nation and will feature a full screening of the film followed by stories about making the classic movie from Reuben, and it’s something no Pee-wee fan wants to miss.
The event will start on February 14th in Portland, Oregon, and will then hit Seattle, Denver, Salt Lake City, and more before ultimately ending on March 29th at the Warner Theatre in Washington, DC. If you’re near one of the 20 locations, you can grab a ticket starting on Friday, December 13th at 10 am on Ticketmaster.
Videos by ComicBook.com
For those looking for a VIP experience, there will also be VIP packages that include a super-secret gift, a photo opportunity, and a signed print in addition to the ticket, and you can check out all the dates below.
February 14 – Portland, OR – Newmark Theatre
February 15 – Seattle, WA – Moore Theatre
February 21 – Denver, CO – Paramount Theatre
February 22 – Salt Lake City, UT – Kingsbury Hall
February 27 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern
February 28 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic
February 29 – San Diego, CA – Spreckels Theatre
March 5 – San Antonio, TX – The Aztec Theatre
March 6 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at the Moody Theater
March 8 – Dallas, TX – Majestic Theatre
March 12 – Atlanta, GA – The Tabernacle
March 13 – Tampa, FL – Tampa Theatre*
March 14 – Coral Springs, FL – Coral Springs Center for the Arts*
March 20 – Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre
March 21 – Minneapolis, MN – State Theatre
March 22 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit
March 26 – New York, NY – The Beacon Theatre
March 27 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia
March 28 – Boston, MA – Orpheum Theater
March 29 – Washington, DC – Warner Theatre
The Paul Reubens starring and Tim Burton directed Pee-wee’s Big Adventure went on to spawn the hit Pee-wee’s Playhouse series on CBS, which earned 22 Emmy Awards during it’s run. Now fans can see what started it all on the big screen, and let us know if you plan on checking it out in the comments!