‘Peter Rabbit’ Facing Boycott Over “Food Allergy Bullying” Scene

Not that many people were ecstatic about the live-action Peter Rabbit movie to begin with, but Sony’s latest is now facing a potential boycott from fans after its opening weekend.

The movie, which earned just over $25 million at the box office this weekend, has come under fire on social media for a joke about food allergies. Many on Twitter are calling for the movie to be boycotted for its insensitivity.

In the film, one of the characters has a severe allergy to blackberries. Peter Rabbit and his friend choose to exploit and make light of this condition, pelting said character with blackberries, despite knowing of his condition. The duo then laughed, as if to say the character’s struggles with the allergy was a funny situation.

Several parents who saw the film quickly took to social media so slam the film for being insensitive to the issue.

“Warning,” user Tom Murray wrote on Twitter, “For those who have children that live with food allergies (likemine) do NOT go see the new Peter Rabbit movie. Finding ‘humor’ in bullying by peter & friends to an allergy friend (who then needs an Epi) is sickening. Shame on Sony Pictures. #BoycottPeterRabbit.”

There are other users who are a little less bothered by the entire situation. The tweet below is from someone who claims to have their own allergies, and says that people are “out of their minds” for calling for this boycott.

Sony has since released an apology for the issue.