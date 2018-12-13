Chris Pratt Says Disney/Pixar’s ‘Onward’ Pitch Made Him Cry

This week, Disney and Pixar announced their next original project, the first since 2017’s Coco. The new film is called Onward, and will feature performances from Chris Pratt, Tom Holland, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Octavia Spencer. While there are still a ton of unknowns about the new movie, one thing is for certain: It’s going to make everyone cry. A lot.

After the initial announcement about the film’s cast was made, Pratt took to Twitter to assure fans that Onward would have Pixar’s trademark brand of tear-jerking emotions.

“So thrilled to be a part of this,” writes Pratt. “I can’t tell you much, but… I will tell you this, when we visited Pixar to hear the pitch I straight up cried. This one is next level. God willing, in about a year and a half you’ll be moved as well. We have a BEAUTIFUL story coming your way.”

Unlike Toy Story 4 and Incredibles 2, Onward is a completely original concept for Pixar. Directed by Dan Scanlon and Kori Rae (the team behind Monsters University), Onward tells the story of two teenage elf brothers who embark on a journey to see if there is any magic left in the world.

“At Pixar we try to create stories that come from some kind of personal truth,” Scanlon said in a statement. “This film was inspired by my own relationship with my brother.”

Pixar has long had a tradition of making emotional films. In the last decade, movies like Up, Toy Story 3, Inside Out, and Coco have been especially gut-wrenching, so it’s no surprise to hear that Onward could follow that mold.

Disney and Pixar’s Onward is set to hit theaters on March 6, 2020.