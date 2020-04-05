Pixar Fans Have Been Enjoying Onward’s Early Release to Disney+

Pixar’s Onward hit theaters last month but unfortunately suffered at the box office as it was only released for about a week before theatres starting shutting down over the threat of the novel coronavirus. However, Disney decided to release the movie early for home viewing, making it available to buy on digital less than a month after it hit theaters. As of Friday, the movie is also on Disney+, which means many more people have started to watch and enjoy Pixar’s latest feature.

Onward may not have gotten the box office run it deserved, but people are still big fans of the movie. Currently, the film is up on Rotten Tomatoes with an 87% critics score and a 95% audience score. ComicBook.com’s own Charlie Ridgely called the movie a “weird and wonderful tale,” and gave it a 4 out of 5 rating. Considering those numbers, it’s no surprise many people have taken to Twitter since Friday to tweet about the new movie.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new animated feature stars Tom Holland and Chris Pratt as elf brothers who are given a magical staff by their late father, which grants them the magic ability to bring him back for one day. In a recent interview, Pratt and Holland both revealed who they would bring back to life for 24 hours if given the chance. According to Marvel.com, Pratt would bring back his dad “who passed away just before Guardians of the Galaxy came out.”

Its seems Onward is resonating with lots of people, so here are some of the best tweets to hit the Internet since the movie dropped on Disney+…

Pay Attention!

Honestly onward needs more attention I watched the movie last night and it was amazing #Onward pic.twitter.com/V3mlgW2jjq — gucci (@T1Gucci) April 3, 2020

The Feels

Just watched Onward. Pixar gets me every time. #Onward pic.twitter.com/s7SvimfSRo — Kyle Simmons (@Foshodude) April 4, 2020

Revelations

i watched #Onward today and came to the realization that the dad looks just like john krasinski and i had to share pic.twitter.com/sqMGQp6BZR — brookie (@BrookeFaulkner) April 4, 2020

Easter Eggs

Woohoo! I found the Pizza Planet truck in #Onward! pic.twitter.com/j7UTZTzAZD — Ed Placencia /// BrewDailys (@edplacencia) April 3, 2020

“Sad But Good”

Just finished #Onward. Y’all, that shit was sad but so good! pic.twitter.com/5CLeQT8Ult — Disney_Dad (@DisneyDad9) April 4, 2020

Protect Them At All Costs

More Easter Eggs

There were a lot of really great Easter Eggs in Onward. This one wins all the prizes. #Onward #OnwardPixar pic.twitter.com/EADLVEBK5A — Imagineears Disney Podcast 🔜 Potatoland (@Imagine_Ears) April 4, 2020

Fan Art

Damn.

Damn #onward hit Disney Plus and my son was watching it while I worked. When it was over he calmly walks over to me and says he’d find a Phoenix Stone to bring me back for one day too. — Román Ruiz (@JimboSpeakz) April 4, 2020

Forever Changed

The end of #Onward had me in full tears



I’ll never be the same ever again 😭 pic.twitter.com/YWeAPuIVez — Jay Shatara (@JShataraTV) April 5, 2020

What did you think of Onward? Tell us in the comments!

In addition to Holland and Pratt, Onward also stars Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Octavia Spencer, Ali Wong, Lena Waithe, and Mel Rodriguez. The movie is now available to stream on Disney+, so get watching!