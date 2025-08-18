The Best Thriller Movie of 2011 Is Finally Streaming (And It’s Free)

The options on free streaming services like Pluto TV and Tubi seem to get stronger and stronger by the month. As prices for streaming subscriptions continue to rise, the free services are becoming go-to options for a lot of viewers, and the lineups on those services have steadily increased in overall quality. Critical darlings and popular blockbusters from all eras can be found on Pluto TV’s current roster, and the service’s most recent additions include a dynamite thriller from 2011 from one of Hollywood’s strongest filmmakers.
Back in 2011, Seven and The Social Network filmmaker David Fincher delivered his American remake of The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo, starring Daniel Craig and Rooney Mara. The film, based on Stieg Larsson’s novel of the same name, arrived just two years after the Swedish adaptation of the bestselling book. Fincher’s version received enormous acclaim and rode the hype to $240 million at the box office.
14 years after its debut, The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo remains a big favorite amongst crime thriller fans. The movie got a lot easier to access this month, thanks to its arrival on Pluto TV, which made it completely free to stream.
Despite the love from both critics and fans, The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo didn’t receive a sequel for seven years, and the eventual follow-up came without any of the core pieces from the first film. Fede Alvarez took over directing duties from Fincher for 2018’s The Girl in the Spider’s Web, while Claire Foy and Sverrir Gudnason replaced Mara and Craig.
For those hoping to watch the entire story of Lisbeth Salander, as depicted over the course of Larsson’s trilogy of novels, Swedish film adaptations were made of all three books. The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo (2009), The Girl Who Played With Fire, and The Girl Who Kicked the Hornet’s Nest are all available to stream on Prime Video.
New Free Movies on Pluto TV
The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo is one of many films added to Pluto TV’s free streaming lineup this month. Below, you can check out some highlights from August’s wave of additions.
The Adventures Of Sharkboy And Lavagirl
The Adventures Of Tintin
Almost Famous
Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure
Bill & Ted Face The Music
Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey
Charlotte’s Web (1973)
Charlotte’s Web (2006)
Double Jeopardy (1999)
Dreamgirls
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
Finding Neverland
Footloose (2011)
Freedom Writers
Interstellar
Jersey Girl
Joy Ride
Lemony Snicket’s A Series Of Unfortunate Events
Like Crazy
The Longest Yard (2005)
The Mask Of Zorro
The Molly Maguires
Music Of The Heart
Nacho Libre
The Naked Gun From The Files Of Police Squad!
Naked Gun 2 & 1/2, The: The Smell Of Fear
Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult
Planes, Trains And Automobiles
Pretty In Pink
Pulp Fiction
Quarantine
Quarantine 2: Terminal
The Ring
The Ring Two
Saving Private Ryan
She’s Out Of My League
Tommy Boy
Up In The Air
Varsity Blues
Wayne’s World
Wayne’s World 2
The Whole Nine Yards
You Can Count On Me