Pop Insider Reveals Pop 20 List at NYCC (Exclusive)

It’s New York Comic-Con week, but it’s also nearing the holiday season, and there are plenty of amazing items out there for your favorite franchises to add to the wishlist. If you happen to be at New York Comic-Con this week you can check out a print edition of The Pop Insider’s 2021 Holiday Gift Guide while you’re at the show, but why not get a sneak peek? Well, you’re lucky because we’ve got you covered, as we can exclusively reveal the Pop 20 list of twenty must-have items for some of the biggest franchises around, including Pokemon, Marvel, LEGO, Friends, Funko, Disney, Warcraft, and more, and you can check out all 20 in the list below!

“This year, we are sharing with fans our biggest holiday gift guide ever,” says Marissa Silva, Editor-in-Chief of the Pop Insider. “This guide is packed full of the coolest geeky gifts, from building sets and board games to home goods and accessories, and every single item features fan-favorite characters and imagery from TV shows, movies, and video games. We cannot wait for fans to grab this at New York Comic Con from Oct. 7-10 and pick out awesome gifts for their friends and family… and let’s be honest, for themselves, too!”

You can check out Pop Insider’s Pop 20 list in full right here, and you can find the entire 2021 Holiday Gift Guide right here! Without further ado, here are 20 of the biggest items of the year!

MARVEL COMICS OVERSIZED FLEECE SHERPA THROW BLANKET (TOYNK/SURREAL ENTERTAINMENT)

●Snuggle up with iconic Marvel characters.

●Calling all Marvel fans! Show off superhero love with this comfy Marvel Comics Throw Blanket.

●Features a vibrant collage of 72 different classic Marvel comic book covers.

●Popular superheroes are featured, including Captain America, Iron Man, Spider-Man, and others.

●Made of 100% silk touch polyester material.

● Sherpa backing provides an extra cozy layer of warmth.

● Measures 54 x 72 inches, machine-washable, and easy to clean.

● MSRP: $44.99

● Available: Toynk.com

POKEMON TRADING CARD GAME: CELEBRATIONS PREMIUM FIGURE COLLECTION – PIKACHU VMAX (THE POKEMON

INTERNATIONAL CO.)

●In celebration of Pokemon’s 25th anniversary, the Premium Figure Collection – Pikachu VMAX contains one etched foil promo card featuring Pikachu VMAX, one foil promo card featuring Pikachu V, a supersize figure of Gigantamax Pikachu, eight celebration card booster packs, and three additional Pokemon TCG booster packs.

●MSRP: $49.99

● Available: Late October at major retailers

PLAYMOBIL BACK TO THE FUTURE PART II HOVERBOARD CHASE (PLAYMOBIL)

●After his first time-travel adveture into the past, Marty McFly now heads to 2015. In the future, Griff, the grandson of Marty’s archrival Biff Tannen, is hot on his heels – this time on flying hoverboards instead of skateboards.

●Will Marty manage to outrun Griff, save his family, and get back to 1985?

●With the latest Back to the Future set from Playmobil, fans can reenact the legendary hoverboard chase scene by attaching the figures via the footholds.

● Playset includes Marty and Griff on their hoverboards, Doc Brown in a futuristic outfit, police officer with motorbike, posters, scenery, cool additions for the DeLorean, and a collector’s postcard.

● MSRP: $34.99

● Available: Amazon, playmobil.us

DISNEY VILLAINS 16-PIECE DINNERWARE SET (UKONIC)

● Magical mealtime fit for a villain!

● Display a bad side with this 16-piece Disney Villain dinnerware set.

● Inspired by Disney’s most evil-doers, this collectible dish set features a sophisticated theme.

● The vibrant character designs represent each villain, with a touch of Baroque-style golden embellishments.

● The theming features classic iconography, including the Cave of Wonders, Ursula’s enchanted necklace, the Magic Mirror, the Mistress of All Evil’s horns, and more.

● Includes a four-person place setting, featuring Maleficent, the Evil Queen, Jafar, and Ursula.

● Includes four 11-inch dinner plates, four 8-inch salad plates, four 7-inch decorated bowls, and four 11-ounce mugs.

● MSRP: $119.99

● Available: Toynk.com

LEGO ICONS: THE FRIENDS APARTMENTS (LEGO SYSTEMS)

● Hang out in this faithful model version of Chandler and Joey’s apartment and Monica and Rachel’s apartment.

● As well as capturing the decor of the two apartments and the connecting hallway, this set is packed with fun details and references to classic moments from the show’s history.

● Kick back with a building project to savor and display.

● MSRP: $149.99

● Available: Major retailers

GOONIES: NEVER SAY DIE GAME (FUNKO GAMES)

● Embark on a perilous adventure full of dangerous booby traps and treacherous treasure-filled caverns!

● One player is the Goondocks Master, controlling fearsome foes from the outlaw family, the Fratellis, to the legendary pirate One-Eyed Wille.

● Other players will take on the role of the Goonies – Mikey, Mouth, Chunk, Data, and Sloth – overcoming cryptic puzzles and

deadly challenges with teamwork, strategy, and Data’s clever contraptions.

● Will the Goonies discover the legendary riches that will save their homes, or will they follow the fate of Chester Copperpot…and

never see the light of day?

● 2-5 players.

● MSRP: $34.99

● Available: Target

STAR TREK: THE NEXT GENERATION 100-PIECE ENGINEERING FIELD TOOL SET (ROBE FACTORY LLC)

● Be prepared for the next Starfleet mission with the Star Trek Engineering Field Tool Kit Set.

● These handy gadgets will help whatever challenges the universe brings.

● This 100-piece electronics tool kit comes in a case that looks like a field kit prop from Star Trek: The Next Generation.

● Tool kit includes wire cutter, pry knife, bit holder, prolong bar, utility knife, ruler, prybars, electrostatic ring, SIM card tools, anti-

static cloth, tweezers, spudgers, cable ties, screwdriver bits, and more.

● Measures approximately 15 x 9 x 6 inches closed.

● MSRP: $89.99

● Available: Toynk.com

TINY TV CLASSICS (BASIC FUN!)

● Get ready to watch TV shows and movies like never before – on the TINIEST TV!

● Tiny TV Classics are real-working TVs that feature the most famous scenes and quotes from top shows and movies.

● Each Tiny TV comes with a remote that really works!

● Use the remote to turn the Tiny TV on, sit back, and enjoy channel surfing from scene to scene.

● The laughs never STOP! When kids are done watching, they can place their Tiny TV and remote on the included custom backdrop scene to really show off their Tiny TV.

● This holiday season, eight titles include Friends, Back to the Future, Retro Batman, South Park, Family Guy, Big Bang Theory, Star Trek, and Bob’s Burgers.

● MSRP: $24.86

● Available: Walmart

● CANADA:

○ MSRP: $29.99

○ Available: Walmart

POKEMON X YOGIBO COLLECTION (YOGIBO)

● The Snorlax and Ditto designs are each a full-sized Yogibo bean bag pillow featuring the Pokémons’ iconic looks, making them perfect to cozy up with (or take a nap in true Snorlax form).

● With their big, chill smiles and beautifully rotund forms, Snorlax sleep most of the time, and this one isn’t much different!

● Measures about 45 inches tall and 30 inches wide.

● Filled with lightweight EPS beads to remain durable without sacrificing comfort.

● Weight capacity of 250-300 lbs.

● Part of the Pokemon Home Accents Collections.

● MSRP: $199.99 each

● Available: Pokemon Center (exclusive)

MAGIC: THE GATHERING X ROCKLOVE: PIP MEDALLION NECKLACE (ROCKLOVE)

● An undeniable tribute.

● Carved in solid sterling silver, the Pip Medallion Necklace features five colorful crystals encircled by glassy premium black

enamel.

● Representing the five iconic colors of mana, each smooth-domed cabochon is set in the signature formation of the Magic:

The Gathering card back.

● Blackened to enhance the detailing, the front of the polished medallion includes an etched border, while the reverse features

the Magic: The Gathering logo and Planeswalker emblem.

● Pendant hangs from a matching adjustable 24-inch sterling silver curb chain.

● MSRP: $250

● Available: rocklove.com

THE STORY OF MARVEL STUDIOS (ABRAMS BOOKS)

● The Story of Marvel Studios is the first-ever, fully authorized, all-access history of Marvel Studios’ creation of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as told by the producers, writers, directors, concept artists, VFX artists, cast, and crew who brought it to life.

● Year-by-year, project-by-project, the studio’s founding and meteoric growth are described through detailed personal stories, anecdotes, and remembrances of noteworthy challenges, breakthrough milestones, and history-making successes.

● 512 pages chart the entire history-making story of Marvel Studios- from its inception, through Phases One, Two, and Three, and to the dawn of Phase Four

● Features more than 200 interviews with the studio’s staff, cast, and crew for all 23 movies in The Infinity Saga

● Includes more than 500 production photos, plus never-before-seen filmmakers’ archival materials and personal memorabilia from the cast and crew

● Deluxe two-volume, foil-stamped cloth hardcover set, featuring exclusive cover art by Ryan Meinerding (Marvel Studios Head of Visual Development)

● Metallized reinforced slipcase with exclusive wrap-around MCU concept art montage, featuring art by Adi Granov, Ryan Meinerding, Andy Park, and Charlie Wen.

● MSRP: $150

● Available: Oct. 19 – Amazon, AbramsBooks.com, Barnes & Noble, Books-a-Million

MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE CASTLE GRAYSKULL (MATTEL)

● With a reimagined sculpt that captures the mystique and excitement of the original playset from the 80s, the large scale diorama

set features a working mouth drawbridge, trap door surprise, epic illustrations, the throne room, the working elevator, multiple storytelling accessories for customization, laser cannons, and more for every adventure in Eternia.

● The Castle Grayskull playset complements the recently released Masters of the Universe Origins figures. The playset fits all 5.5-inch Origins figures and comes with an exclusive Origins line Sorceress figure, only available through this playset.

● The brand new Castle Grayskull sculpt is true in spirit to the original, while complementing the broader refreshed-but-retro take of the entire MOTU: Origins line.

● MSRP: $74.99

● Available: Walmart, Target

WWE WINE COLLECTION (WINES THAT ROCK)

● Undertaker 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon: A limited-Edition 30-Barrel Series will be limited to a 30-barrel production run to honor The Undertaker’s 30-year career. Each Undertaker bottle is marked with the individual bottle number as well as the barrel it came from. Featuring a unique 750ML tombstone shaped bottle, haunting glow-in-the-dark label, branded cork, and premium Cabernet Sauvignon wine, each bottle is hand-filled and expertly hand wax-dipped using The Undertakers signature color of purple.

● Ultimate Warrior 2019 Zinfandel: A powerful and flavorful wine features a rich and dark 80% Zinfandel and 20% Sangiovese blend from the Northern Coast of California. The bottles feature three unique corks produced with different images and quotes from the WWE Hall of Famer, hand-filled and expertly hand wax-dipped in his signature bright neon colors.

● Each is available on its own or in a two, four, or six pack.

● MSRP: $35-210

● Available: wwewines.com

WORLD OF WARCRAFT: WRATH OF LICH KING – A PANDEMIC SYSTEM BOARD GAME (Z-MAN GAMES)

● For far too long, the malevolent Lich King and his undead Scourge have threatened the world of Azeroth from the frozen continent of Northrend. Now, legendary heroes set out with one purpose: to challenge the Lich King in his mighty fortress and destroy him once and for all!

● Play as legends of the World of Warcraft universe and lead the invasion of Northrend.

● Stand together to slay hordes of vile undead, defeat lurking threats across the land, complete quests, and finally storm the gates of Icecrown Citadel.

● Will players save Azeroth from the merciless Lich King or will Frostmourne, his cursed blade, claim yet another soul?

● MSRP: $69.99

● Available: November – Amazon, Target, Asmodee.com

CATAN 3D EDITION (ASMODEE)

● The island of Catan rises off the table for an immersive experience like no other. Players settlements grow up from fertile grain fields and your cities nestle into the sides of majestic mountains. CATAN comes alive as they collect resources, trade them with fellow Catanians, and build their way to victory! Beware the robber who waits in the wings to cut off resource supplies

● This long-awaited CATAN 3D Edition is based on terrain tiles hand-sculpted by Klaus Teuber himself.

● All of the terrain is hand-painted for stunning color.

● The intricately designed player pieces are antiqued for a look that’s full of history and character.

● MSRP: $300

● Available: Asmodee.com, Amazon

GHOSTBUSTERS PLASMA SERIES GHOSTBUSTERS AFTERLIFE FIGURES (HASBRO)

● Inspired by the latest film coming to theaters in November 2021, this highly poseable collection of action figures features premium design, detailing, and articulation that embody the quality and realism Ghostbusters fans expect with Hasbro’s Plasma Series.

● Each 6-inch scale action figure comes with film-inspired accessories, including new ‘Build-A-Ghost’ pieces for select figures that form a Sentinel Terror Dog figure.

● Features characters from the 2021 film, including Trevor, Lucky, Podcast, Peter, Winston, and Ray

● MSRP: $24.99

● Available: Amazon, Target, Walmart

POP! TOWN: HARRY POTTER ANNIVERSARY – DUMBLEDORE WITH HOGWARTS (FUNKO)

● This two-pack figure set includes the most powerful wizard in the world.

● Harry Potter fanatics can add this special anniversary Pop! Town figure of Hogwarts’ Legendary Headmaster to any magical Harry Potter Collection!

● MSRP: $11

● Available: Funko.com

STAR WARS THE MANDALORIAN GROGU POPCORN MAKER (UNCANNY BRANDS)

● This powerful jedi is known by many names: Grogu, The Child, Baby Yoda. The counter-sized version is all about good taste!

● The Mandalorian Grogu Popcorn Maker turns the child into a bowl as fans make fresh popcorn.

● Top cover doubles as a serving bowl; Just remove from the base and flip it over.

● Uses hot-air popping method so no oil required.

● Add kernels into the main chamber using the provided measuring cup, turn on the unit, and watch the magic happen through the transparent cover!

● Pops evenly and quickly, with up to a 98% popping rate. Unique channel ensures constant hot air to pop about as quickly as a microwave (2-3 minutes).

● Wash the removable popping chute, cup, and lid with soap and water and clean the outside of the machine with a damp cloth, if needed.

● MSRP: $59.99

● Available: November – Amazon, Walmart, UncannyBrands.com

CABLE GUY PHONE AND CONTROLLER HOLDERS (EXQUISITE GAMING)

● Get by with a little help from these friends!

● Cable Guys will hold a gaming controller, smart phone, or anything else that can fit into their hands.

● Available in licenses including Marvel, Sonic the Hedgehog, DC, Halo, Call of Duty, and more.

● Doubles as a cute collectible for your desk or nightstand.

● MSRP: $24.99 (each)

● Available: Amazon, Target, exgpro.com

280-PIECE ECTO-1 WREBBIT 3D JIGSAW PUZZLE (WREBBIT PUZZLES)

● Recreate the completely tweaked out Cadillac Miller-Meteor Futura Duplex, the classic ride that Stanz, Venkman, Spengler and

Zeddemore use to go on calls and bust some ghosts.

● Complete with a No Ghost logo, sirens and lights, this puzzle experience might not be totally discreet.

● The proton packs, traps, and P.K.E. meter are all ready in the back of the Ectomobile for the next call.

● Just be sure to scrape the ectoplasm off your boots before entering the car.

● MSRP: $29.95

● Available: Amazon, Target, Walmart