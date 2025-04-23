First Predator: Badlands Teaser Puts the Iconic Hunter in the Spotlight

Elle Fanning teams up with a Yautja in the first teaser trailer for Predator: Badlands. The newest addition to the Predator franchise comes from director Dan Trachtenberg, who is no stranger to crafting compelling stories featuring the Predator. Trachtenberg helmed 2022’s straight-to-Hulu movie Prey, which helped propel Predator back to the public eye. This time, Trachtenberg is taking an unconventional strategy with Predator: Badlands, and as fans can see in the new trailer, it could open up all new stories for the future. Because for the first time in Predator history, the Predator is our protagonist.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Elle Fanning recently dished on all things Predator: Badlands during Disney’s presentation at CinemaCon. Her character will be working alongside the Predator instead of being hunted by it. “Something unprecedented happens in this movie, and my character is not the one being chased,” Fanning said. “My character actually teams up with the Predator, and you get to see him in a whole new light.” She added that the film answers the question, “What if the Predator was a good guy?”

Play video

20th Century Studios is also delivering the animated spinoff Predator: Killer of Killers, which debuts on Hulu this Summer. Predator: Badlands however will debut in theaters later this year.

“We’ve actually done two of them. Two are coming out next year,” 20th Century Fox President Steve Asbell said. “One I can’t talk about yet, but the other one is the live-action Predator film with Elle Fanning that just wrapped in New Zealand. That’ll be out theatrically sometime next year.”

Asbell then teased a bit about Predator: Badlands. “It is an absolutely bonkers idea. It is a sci-fi thing, but it’s not what everybody thinks it is. And I mean, it’s awesome. It is so nuts. But in Dan, we trust.” As for the secret Predator movie, Asbell couldn’t reveal much, saying, “There’s a second Predator movie that we have different plans for. Dan has actually directed both.” Then he added, “There’s a secret Predator movie that will come out before the theatrical one, but I can’t say anything about it yet.

Predator: Badlands, which stars Elle Fanning and Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi, is set in the future on a remote planet, where a young Predator (Schuster-Koloamatangi), outcast from his clan, finds an unlikely ally in Thia (Fanning) and embarks on a treacherous journey in search of the ultimate adversary. The film is directed by Dan Trachtenberg and produced by John Davis, Dan Trachtenberg, Marc Toberoff, Ben Rosenblatt, Brent O’Connor.

The movie releases in theaters on November 7th. Let us know your thoughts on the Predator: Badlands trailer in the comments below!