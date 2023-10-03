Sofia Coppola's Priscilla Trailer Released

Sofia Coppola's Priscilla has a brand new trailer showcasing the opulence of the celebrity's romance with Elvis. Priscilla waltzes into theaters on November 3. Though not everything in the new A24 trailer is fine fabrics and loving glances. Priscila Presley had some challenges in her love affair with Elvis. She was very much a teen girl in a romance with a true-blue suede-shoed rockstar. That power imbalance was always going to manifest itself in the relationship between The King of Rock and Roll and his young bride. Sofia Coppola brings her deft hand to the task of unpacking what would be going on in the psyche of young Priscilla. Check out the emotional full trailer for Priscilla right here.

The girl has never known this kind of luxury, but also had to confront stifling loneliness inside of her new life. In a new interview with W Magazine, the filmmaker addresses the relatable nature of Priscilla's story. Coppola actually read Elvis and Me, the book the movie is based-on, years ago. So, when she encountered a young Priscilla Presley feeling both loved and slightly trapped by this all-consuming romance, it was easy for the director to see some parallels to more normal adolescence.

"I found that reality fascinating: She wasn't allowed to have friends over to Graceland, and she'd hear other girls whispering about her. She was so isolated. It was strangely relatable: In my 20s, I remember having a crush on a guy, and part of it was, if I was with him, then I wouldn't have to develop an identity of my own: I could just be the girlfriend of this guy, and that would be so much easier," Coppola explained. "I was devastated when that relationship didn't work out. But it forced me to find my own personality, and that's a similar story to what happened with Priscilla—she lost herself in Elvis."

Elvis and Priscilla's Love Story Endures

(Photo: A24)

Elvis Presley and Priscilla continue to garner attention as Elvis premiered to much acclaim last year. Director Bad Luhrman actually spoke with Priscilla after her family got to see his film early. Austin Butler's turn as Elvis garnered him some awards buzz. It turns out, Presley was touched by the performance and wrote a letter to the director. In that note, she praised Butler's acting and how it felt like Elvis. Luhrman shared a small story about it with Deadline.

"Elvis had become wallpaper. He was sort of a Halloween costume. But to his family, he was always a husband, a father, a grandfather and a person," Luhrman told the outlet.

"I won't share all of it," the director said of Priscilla's letter, "but the key thing she said was, 'My whole life I've had to put up with people impersonating my husband, and I don't know how that boy did it, but every move, every wink… If my husband was here, he'd say, 'Hot damn, you are me.'"

What Is Priscilla About?

(Photo: A24)

Check out a synopsis for the film: "When teenage Priscilla Beaulieu meets Elvis Presley at a party, the man who is already a meteoric rock-and-roll superstar becomes someone entirely unexpected in private moments: a thrilling crush, an ally in loneliness, a gentle best friend. Through Priscilla's eyes, Sofia Coppola tells the unseen side of a great American myth in Elvis and Priscilla's long courtship and turbulent marriage, from a German army base to his dream-world estate at Graceland, in this deeply felt and ravishingly detailed portrait of love, fantasy, and fame."

Are you going to see Priscilla when it hits theaters? Let us know down in the comments!