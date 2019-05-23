Quentin Tarantino Rejects Reporter’s Hypothesis About Margot Robbie’s Limited Role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Quentin Tarantino’s next feature film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, premiered at Cannes this week and was met with positive reactions. However, the director is in some hot water after he got “testy” over a journalist’s question regarding women’s roles in the film. According to Variety, the director “snapped” at a woman reporter who simply asked why Margot Robbie “wasn’t given more to say” in the film.

“I reject your hypothesis,” he replied.

Variety reports that the director responded with a “scowl” while “looking visibly upset.” Robbie, however, took the time to answer the question “tactfully.”

“I think the moments I was on screen gave a moment to honor Sharon,” Robbie explained. “I think the tragedy was the loss of innocence. To show the wonderful sides of her could be done without speaking. I did feel like I got a lot of time to explore the character without dialogue, which is an interesting thing. Rarely do I get an opportunity to spend so much time on my own as a character.”

The incident has since gone viral. Many people are upset with the director’s reaction while others are coming to his defense.

It really isn’t hard for Tarantino to say “I understand your question and your concern and I’m glad you brought it up because it’s important. Here is why I made that decision:” and say the things Margot said. — dilara elbir (@elbirdilara) May 22, 2019

“Snapped”? He declined to answer a question he didn’t agree with. Not saying Tarantino is entirely unproblematic but to come at him with the suggestion of intentionally giving limited screen time to women is quite unfair when you consider his filmography. Of course he scoffed. https://t.co/XwUhSXp7Mv — John Squires (@FreddyInSpace) May 22, 2019

Tarantino is asked why a big star like Margot Robbie has so few lines in the movie: “I just reject your hypotheses,” he replies curtly. To be fair… I don’t know if she has a single actual line in the first hour of the film? — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) May 22, 2019

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood follows the Manson Family Murders that occurred in Los Angeles in 1969. Considering the film includes real-life and fictional characters, many fans speculate that Tarantino will take creative liberties much like he did with Inglorious Basterds in 2009. The new film stars Margot Robbie, Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Al Pacino, Timothy Olyphant, Dakota Fanning, Kurt Russell, James Marsden, Emile Hirsch, Tim Roth, Margaret Qualley, Damian Lewis, Lena Dunham, Bruce Dern, and the late Luke Perry.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is set to hit theaters on July 26th.