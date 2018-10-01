Wreck-It Ralph Breaks the Internet With Funko Pops

Funko is clearly attempting to break the Internet with a huge series of new Pop figures, SuperCute Plushies, Mystery Minis, Vynl figures, and Pop Keychains based on the upcoming Disney Wreck-It Ralph sequel entitled Ralph Breaks the Internet.

You can pre-order the entire standard lineup of Funko items for Ralph Breaks the Internet right here with shipping slated for October. The collection includes the following Pop figures:

• POP! Disney: Wreck-It Ralph 2 – Wreck-It Ralph

• POP! Disney: Wreck-It Ralph 2 – Vanellope

• POP! Disney: Wreck-It Ralph 2 – Shank

• POP! Disney: Wreck-It Ralph 2 – Knowsmore

• POP! Disney: Wreck-It Ralph 2 – Yess (1-in-6 Chase)

• POP! Disney: Wreck-It Ralph 2 – Fix-It Felix

• POP! Disney: Wreck-It Ralph 2 – Taffyta

• POP! Disney: Wreck-It Ralph 2 – Fun Bun

Look for an exclusive Wreck-It Ralph Pop figure with a pie at Hot Topic, Vanellope with a sword at Walmart, and Yesss in an alternate outfit at Amazon. These figures should be available at their respective stores in the coming days.

Outside of the Pop figures, the Ralph Breaks the Internet Funko lineup includes:

• Mystery Minis: Wreck-It Ralph 2

• VYNL: Wreck-It Ralph 2 – Ralph and Vanellope

• POP! Keychain: Wreck-It Ralph 2 – Wreck-It Ralph

• POP! Keychain: Wreck-It Ralph 2 – Vanellope

• SuperCute Plushies of Ralph, Vanellope and Yesss

Again you can pre-order the entire lineup of standard Ralph Breaks the Internet Funko Pop figures, Vynl, and Pop Keychains right here. The Plushies weren’t available to order at the time of writing, but that should change in the coming days. You can find additional Ralph Breaks the Internet toys like action figures and talking dolls here. Disney’s official synopsis for the Wreck-it Ralph sequel reads:

“Video-game bad guy Ralph (voice of John C. Reilly) and best friend Vanellope (voice of Sarah Silverman) leave the comforts of Litwak’s arcade in an attempt to save her game. Their quest takes them to the vast world of the internet, a world Vanellope wholeheartedly embraces – so much so that Ralph worries he may lose the only friend he’s ever had.”

Ralph Breaks the Internet is set to arrive in theaters on November 21.

