Raya and the Last Dragon Launches Disney+ Premier Access Pre-Order and Advance Theater Ticket Sales

In exactly one month, the newest adventure from Disney Animation Studios will be arriving in theaters and in your living room. Raya and the Last Dragon was initially supposed to premiere last year, but the pandemic caused Disney to shift the release date to March 5th. With theaters still struggling to reopen, the studio has decided to release Raya and the Last Dragon on Disney+ as a Premier Access purchase, as well as in whatever theaters are showing movies.

On Friday, Disney announced that fans can now get a head start on Raya and the Last Dragon by purchasing advance tickets from theaters, or by pre-ordering the Premier Access film here on Disney+. If you've already got a Disney+ subscription, it costs an additional $30 to purchase the film on its release day. By pre-ordering, the film will be added to your Disney+ roster the moment it arrives on the service on March 5th.

Raya and the Last Dragon is directed by Don Hall and Carlos Lopez Estrada, with Paul Briggs and John Ripa serving as co-directors. The script was written by Qui Nguyen and Adele Lim.

Kelly Marie Tran stars in Raya and the Last Dragon, alongside Awkwafina, Gemma Chan, Daniel Dae Kim, Sandra Oh, Benedict Wong, Izaac Wang, Thalia Tran, Alan Tudyk, Lucille Soong, Patti Harrison, and Ross Butler.

You can take a look at the official synopsis for Raya and the Last Dragon below!

“Raya and the Last Dragon takes us on an exciting, epic journey to the fantasy world of Kumandra, where humans and dragons lived together long ago in harmony. But when an evil force threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity. Now, 500 years later, that same evil has returned and it’s up to a lone warrior, Raya, to track down the legendary last dragon to restore the fractured land and its divided people. However, along her journey, she’ll learn that it’ll take more than a dragon to save the world—it’s going to take trust and teamwork as well."

Raya and the Last Dragon arrives in theaters and Disney+ on March 5th.