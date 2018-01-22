The 2018 Razzie Award Nominees Revealed

With award season now upon us, many ceremonies take the opportunity to recognize excellence in the arts. And then there are the Razzies, which never fail to point out everything that sucks.

The big ticket nominees were just announced for the 38th Annual Golden Raspberry Awards, revealing which movies and actors are being honored with the dubious distinction of being terrible.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While we have to wait for all of the other nominees in the different categories, Rotten Tomatoes revealed some of the major players under consideration for this year’s awards, including The Mummy, Fifty Shades Darker, and Baywatch.

The nominees for Worst Picture include The Emoji Movie, Transformers: The Last Knight, Fifty Shades Darker, The Mummy, and Baywatch. This marks the second time the Fifty Shades franchise has been nominated for Worst Picture, and the first film won the award alongside Fantastic Four in 2016. Two for two ain’t bad!

The Worst Actor nominees include Jamie Dornan for Fifty Shades Darker, once again competing for the award he won in 2016 for the same role. He’ll be going up against Tom Cruise for The Mummy, Mark Wahlberg for Daddy’s Home 2 AND Transformers: The Last Knight, Zac Efron for Baywatch, and Johnny Depp for Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.

The nominees for Best Actress also have more distinctions for Fifty Shades Darker with Dakota Johnson in consideration, alongside Katherine Heigl for Unforgettable, Emma Watson for The Circle, Jennifer Lawrence for mother!, and Tyler Perry for Boo 2! A Madea Halloween. That last nominee seems like a tone deaf attempt at humor, but no one has ever accused the Razzies for employing nuance.

Last year’s Razzie Awards were decidedly political, with Dinesh D’Souza’s anti-Hilary Clinton “documentary” Hilary’s America taking home all of the major prizes — even though Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice gave it a run for its money.

Its surprising to see that comic book movies are largely absent from this year’s awards, although there wasn’t a major misstep that was universally loathed like the nominated films.

Fans can check back tomorrow for the rest of the nominees, with the awards expected to be announced in February.