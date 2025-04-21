Ready or Not Sequel Gets Perfect Title (While Adding Buffy and Lord of the Rings Stars)

Ready or Not: Here I Come has added two huge stars to its cast — Sarah Michelle Gellar and Elijah Wood. The sequel to the 2019 hit Ready or Not is in production now, with Samara Weaving reprising her role as Grace, who just barely survived an attempted ritual murder in the first movie. The writers and directors of the original are all returning as well, along with some other talents behind the camera in various departments. We’ve seen one other batch of casting announcements for this movie as well, but so far, no details on the plot. After the way the first one ended, it’s hard to imagine what could phase Grace now.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Filming for Read or Not: Here I Come began on Monday, April 21st, according to a report by Variety. The movie is filming in Toronto, and it’s not clear if it has been scaled up from its predecessor. Ready or Not was filmed on a budget of just $6 million, but it made $28 million at the box office. It was Searchlight Pictures’ biggest movie of that year, and a fan-favorite among horror viewers.

There’s no telling who Gellar and Wood are playing yet or what their relationship to Grace will be, nor any of the other new cast members. Those include Kathryn Newton, Shawn Hatosy, Néstor Carbonell, Kevin Durand, and David Cronenberg. Writers Guy Busick and R. Christopher Murphy are returning for the sequel, as are directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett. Production designer Andrew Stearn is back as well, along with director of photography Brett Jutkiewicz, costume designer Avery Plewes, and head of the makeup department Colin Penman.

The directors gave a statement to the press, saying, “We’re thrilled to be returning to the world of Ready or Not with Samara, Brett, Avery and Andrew and so excited to work with this immensely talented cast and the incredible artists across every department joining the Ready or Not family.”

Searchlight president Matthew Greenfield added, “With Ready or Not: Here I Come, we get to go on another ride with the amazing Samara Weaving, mix in awesome new voices and bring audiences a fresh take that’s every bit as twisted and fun as the first one. This is for those who’ve been waiting, and those who didn’t see it coming.”

Ready or Not is a horror-comedy set on Grace’s wedding night, when she finally meets the groom’s wealthy family. She learns that their ancestor made a deal with a demon in exchange for wealth and success, which means that every time someone new marries into the family, they must play a randomly-selected game. If they play hide-and-seek, they must kill the newcomer as a sacrifice to “le Bail.”

It’s hard to guess where the story will go from here, but that’s what makes this sequel exciting to look forward to. At the time of this writing, Ready or Not is available to stream on Hulu + Live TV, but not the regular streaming service itself. It can also be digitally rented or purchased on PVOD stores, and it is also available on Blu-ray and DVD.