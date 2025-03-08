Ready or Not 2 Gets Exciting Update From Star

Play video

Fans of Ready or Not just got some exciting news regarding the upcoming sequel to the bloody night of cat-and-mouse that made the first film a success. Speaking to ComicBook, Samara Weaving confirmed she’s returning will return as the survivor of the grisly game orchestrated by her new husband’s cursed family and sooner than expected despite the busy schedule of filmmakers Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, revealing that filming on the sequel begins soon. The Scream directors and hands behind the recent vampire romp Abigail will bring the sequel to life, with Weaving raising a few stakes when it comes to what she’ll undertake in the follow-up to the original.

“It’s soon. It’s happening,” she told ComicBook. “I don’t know how much I’m allowed to say.”

Her Borderline director Jimmy Warden stepped in to help out, saying that the film is about to shoot, something that Weaving herself then confirmed.

“We’re about to go. It’s about to happen. It’s happening.”

Weaving’s Grace is the sole survivor of a game of Hide-and-Seek with her new husband’s family. The target was placed on her back by the clan due to the curse placed on them by a deal made by the family’s ancestor Victor le Domas with a person named “le Bail,” who turns out to be the demon Belial.

Things get twisted when a demon is involved, but the gist is the family’s fortune is the result of this bargain and tradition. At midnight on their wedding day, they draw cards from a box and have to play the game written on it. Grace pulled Hide-and-Seek, setting in motion the chaos of the night.



The film was a box office success, bringing in a worldwide box ofice of $57.6 million on a budget of just $6 million. The film was also a hit with critics, with the film sitting at 89% Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes. The sequel was announced to be in development in March 2024 and made official last October. It was also recently reported that Abigail and Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania star Kathryn Newton had joined the cast of Ready or Not 2 in an undisclosed role.

The only question is what fans of the original film can expect from the sequel. Grace’s ending seems wrapped up tight despite the arrival of the police at the close of the film. She just watched her in-laws and extended family explode like giant blood balloons. Will there be more family members seeking revenge? Will Grace have to carry the curse now?

Ready or Not 2 doesn’t have a release date yet, so we’ll have to wait for any firm indications on the plot. You can enjoy Weaving in plenty of other recent horror classics, though. She most recently appeared in Azrael, currently streaming on Shudder, and you can catch up with her in The Babysitter series of films on Netflix.

Are you psyched for the sequel to Ready or Not to finally make its way to theater? Let us know in the comments.