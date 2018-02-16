‘Jurassic Park’ T-Rex Spotted In ‘Ready Player One’ Trailer

The Tyrannosaurus Rex from Steven Spielberg‘s Jurassic Park can be spotted in the newest Ready Player One trailer, released Thursday.

The trailer for the blockbuster, also directed by Spielberg, sees a jeep pursued by the biped dinosaur, paying homage to a key sequence in the 1993 original Jurassic Park where a similar vehicle narrowly outraced the long-extinct king of the dinosaurs.

Adapted from Ernest Cline’s novel of the same name, Ready Player One follows impoverished orphan Wade Watts (X-Men: Dark Phoenix‘s Tye Sheridan), who journeys into an expansive virtual reality universe known as OASIS in search of a personal fortune left behind by freshly-deceased eccentric genius James Halliday (Mark Rylance).

Halliday has left a Easter egg hidden in the VR world, igniting a contest that sees users plugging into the digital macrocosm where pop culture’s most iconic creations — including King Kong, Harley Quinn and the Joker, and the unmistakable time-traveling car from the Spielberg-produced Back to the Future trilogy — all play a part in the virtual treasure hunt.

The book, partially inspired by Spielberg’s decades long body of works, names the filmmaker as one of Halliday’s favorite directors (alongside James Cameron, Peter Jackson, Stanley Kubrick, and George Lucas).

Watts mentions “devouring” the works of what he says Halliday referred to as “the Holy Trilogies,” including the original and prequel Star Wars trilogies, Lord of the Rings, The Matrix, Mad Max, Back to the Future, and Spielberg’s own Indiana Jones franchise.

According to Watts, “Halliday once said that he preferred to pretend the other Indiana Jones films, from Kingdom of the Crystal Skull onward, didn’t exist.”

The easter egg-filled spectacle includes characters from diverse facets of pop culture, including characters from The Iron Giant, Child’s Play, Street Fighter, AKIRA and Overwatch.

“I could not have written Ready Player One if I didn’t grow up on a steady diet of Spielberg movies,” said Cline in a featurette previously released by Warner Bros.

“It would have been a different story, or I might not have written it at all. His work is woven into the fabric of my life. Everybody, I think, who dreams of making movies dreams of getting to work with him. It’s a dream come true.”

Ready Player One opens March 29.