Rebel Moon: Zack Snyder Built His Biggest Set Ever With Part 2

Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon – Part 2: The Scargiver, is hitting Netflix this week, and it will be one of the biggest films that Snyder has ever directed – quite literally.

To create the rural community on the planet Veldt (which Rebel Moon's band of heroes defend against the imperial forces of Motherworld), Snyder and his team quite created an actual farm, with rows and rows of actual wheat crops being planted and grown for the shoot.

"It was the biggest set I've ever been involved with because it was acres and acres and acres of wheat we planted," Snyder explained ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis. "All that wheat's real, mostly. It was a huge, not challenge, but a huge opportunity because we were able to make those big, giant harvesting shots completely real and that was really fun."

Indeed, the trailers and early reviews for Rebel Moon Part 2 have made a point to show how the ragtag band of tarnished warriors, tries to find peace in the farming life. Apparently, wheat harvesting will be a substantial part of the film's first act – so be sure to appreciate the scale of it all when you see it!

What Is Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver About?

(Photo: Netflix)

In the sequel to Snyder's space-bound epic, Kora (Sofia Boutella) and her revolutionary recruits face an enemy they thought they'd defeated: Admiral Atticus Noble (Ed Skrein) and the Imperium legion he commands from the bridge of his flagship dreadnought, the King's Gaze. It will take all of their combined skills to free the villagers of Veldt from the grip of Motherworld – and to free themselves from their own tragic pasts. Kora and the surviving warriors prepare to sacrifice everything, fighting alongside the brave people of Veldt, to defend a once peaceful village, a newfound homeland for those who have lost their own in the fight against the Motherworld. On the eve of their battle, the warriors must face the truths of their own pasts, each revealing why they fight. As the full force of the Realm bears down on the burgeoning rebellion, unbreakable bonds are forged, heroes emerge, and legends are made.





Rebel Moon Cast & Crew Info

Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver brings back Sofia Boutella (Kingsman) as Kora, the titular Scargiver, and Ed Skrein (Deadpool) returns from the grave as the evil Atticus Noble. The other rebels introduced in Part One are also back, including Michiel Huisman (Game of Thrones), Djimon Hounsou (Aquaman), Doona Bae (Cloud Atlas), Staz Nair, and Anthony Hopkins as the voice of evolving robot guardian Jimmy. Part Two also stars Fra Fee, Cleopatra Coleman, Stuart Martin, Ingvar Sigurðsson, Alfonso Herrera, Cary Elwes, Rhian Rees, Elise Duffy, Sky Yang, and Charlotte Maggi.

Rebel Moon 1&2 stream exclusively on Netflix.