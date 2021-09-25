Red Notice: New Clip Released During Netflix’s TUDUM

Movie fans have been waiting quite a while for Red Notice, the new Netflix action/comedy/thriller film from director Rawson Marshall Thurber that’s set to star Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot. After some pandemic-related delays, the movie finally wrapped production at the end of last year, and a trailer for the film was released earlier this month. In honor of today’s Netflix event, TUDUM, which is named after the sound you hear when turning on a Netflix original, a new clip from Red Notice has been released.

You can view the Red Notice clip from TUDUM below:

Thurber, who directed Johnson in the films Skyscraper and Central Intelligence, recently spoke with Empire Magazine about working with the star-studded Red Notice cast. “I mean, talk about charisma,” Thurber shared. “So what does happen when you get Deadpool, Wonder Woman, and Black Adam in the immediate vicinity of one another? I feel very, very fortunate. It’s a little bit like directorial cheating, having all three of them together in the same frame. Chemistry is just not a function of writing or even directing – it’s a function of casting. You either have it or you don’t. And those guys have something special.”

In Red Notice, Johnson’s federal agent character is on the hunt for Reynolds’ art thief. “[Dwayne plays an] FBI profiler who specializes in art crime,” Thurber explained. “He is on the hunt for Ryan Reynolds, who plays the most wanted art thief in the world. Gal Gadot plays this mysterious figure in the art world. As the say… high-jinks ensue.”

Red Notice was originally set for a theatrical release from Universal Pictures, but Netflix acquired the film from the studio in 2019 and set it for an exclusive release on the streaming platform.

“With Red Notice, our goal at Seven Bucks Productions was to break down traditional barriers and create a true global event for the audience,” Johnson said at the time. “Netflix has illustrated that they are the perfect partners to accomplish this goal. I admire the ambition of Netflix to become one of the biggest movie studios in the world. Their original content generates critical acclaim and invites full collaboration on every level of production. Their unbridled enthusiasm for Red Notice is equally matched by their commitment to entertaining audiences on an international scale. As the landscape of movies, distribution and audience consumption continues to evolve, our Seven Bucks focus is to continue to find the best platform and partners to thrive in this ever changing environment. Director/writer Rawson Thurber has delivered a dynamic script that me and my co-stars and partners-in-heist, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds, can’t wait to shoot. The fun we’re gonna have making Red Notice, but more importantly – the fun the worldwide audience will have watching it in 190+ countries – all at the same moment.”

Stay tuned for more from TUDUM, which features appearances by some of the biggest names in entertainment, including Charlize Theron, Regina King, Zack Snyder, Dwayne Johnson, and more. Comedian Lilly Singh is hosting the first hour, which in addition to the Red Notice clip, will feature first looks at the latest seasons of Bridgerton and Ozark as well as “a special Stranger Things surprise.” You can check out the dull TUDUM line-up here.

Red Notice debuts on Netflix on November 12th.