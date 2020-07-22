Regal Cinemas Delays Reopening Once Again

Unsurprisingly, it looks like Regal Cinemas is no longer planning to open its theaters at the end of the month. The coronavirus pandemic caused theaters around the country to close down back in March of this year, and major companies like AMC and Regal have been looking to the end of July as their target for reopening locations in North America. However, with cases still spiking, and movie studios continuing to delay their tentpole films, open doors in July hasn't seemed likely. Thanks to an update on Regal's website, it appears that the theater chain agrees.

Regal had initially planned on reopening on July 10th, in order to release Christopher Nolan's Tenet on its original July 17th premiere date. Not long after that film got delayed, Regal pushed back its reopening date to July 31st. As of Wednesday morning, the homepage of the Regal website no longer shows July 31st as its grand reopening. Instead, the page explains that a new reopening date will be announced at a later time.

"Announcement of New Reopening Date Coming Soon," reads Regal's website. In other words, Regal isn't opening on July 31st. ComicBook.com has confirmed that the message on the site is new and not referring to the initial July 31st delay.

As the message states, the new reopening date hasn't yet been revealed. Honestly, it may be a little while before we know when Regal plans to reopen. Movie studios are starting to take the "wait and see" approach with their films in wake of the pandemic, as seen by WB's decision to pull Tenet from its release schedule entirely until it figures out a new plan. It appears Regal will be doing the same thing.

With chains like Regal putting off their reopening plans, it will only be a matter of time before movies still on the schedule get delayed as well. Disney's live-action Mulan is currently set for August 21st, and that could easily be the next domino to fall. Folks will also be watching AMC closely to see if the country's other major change decides to set a new date or follow Regal's path.

