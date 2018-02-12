The ‘Resident Evil: Vendetta’ Soundtrack Gets an Exclusive Vinyl Set

An exclusive version of the Resident Evil: Vendetta soundtrack double LP has arrived at ThinkGeek with G-Virus colored vinyl! If you haven’t seen the franchise’s latest CGI film yet, you’re in luck – the Blu-ray is only $14.99 on Amazon right now.

Odds are that Resident Evil fans will enjoy the movie, but pay attention to the music from composer Kenji Kawai. If you enjoyed that as well, come back and add this set to your vinyl collection. It includes all 30 tracks from the movie, the special blue and red virus coloring, and a sweet jacket design. You can find the full list of features and tracks below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Product Specs:

• Resident Evil: Vendetta Original Soundtrack Double LP – Exclusive

• Officially-licensed Resident Evil: Vendetta merchandise

• A ThinkGeek exclusive

• Double LP featuring all 30 tracks from the movie

• Features exclusive G-Virus colored vinyl – light blue with red virus coloring

• Outside of jacket features movie poster with Chris Redfield on front and Tyrant monster on back

• Inside of jacket features zombie and stills from the movie

Track Listing:

Side A

1. Operation (3:25)

2. The Search (1:18)

3. Zack (3:30)

4. Retreat (2:39)

5. Cathy (1:26)

6. Vendetta – Main Titles (0:51)

7. Arias – Lament (0:58)

8. Rebecca’s Research (1:12)

Side B

9. Gas (2:47)

10. Infected (4:00)

11. Death Merchant (1:29)

12. Rocky Mountains (0:21)

13. Arias – Order (0:42)

14. Chris and Leon – Alike (1:22)

15. My Blood (1:37)

16. Patricio (2:08)

17. Abduction (2:00)

Side C

18. Animality Virus (2:37)

19. Meet Sarah (3:48)

20. Manhattan (4:56)

21. Cerberus (2:26)

22. Chris and Leon – Hideout (4:56)

Side D

23. World in Flame (1:35)

24. Diego (1:17)

25. Extreme Battle (2:28)

26. Unleash It! (0:43)

27. Ariego (2:06)

28. The Final Stage (3:25)

29. Vaccine (2:51)

30. Vendetta End Title (4:37)

Resident Evil: Vendetta is the third installment in the popular CGI animated film franchise. The film features fan-favorite characters Leon S. Kennedy (Matt Mercer), Chris Redfield (Kevin Dorman) and Rebecca Chambers (Erin Cahill), and is executive produced by Takashi Shimizu (The Grudge), written by Makoto Fukami (Psycho Pass), and directed by Takanori Tsujimoto (Bushido Man).



Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.