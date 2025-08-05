The Best Vampire Movie of the ‘80s Just Became Free to Stream

The ‘80s were a defining decade for vampire cinema. Several films that we consider all-time greats bowed during that very time period. Fright Night and Near Dark both made a major impact and won over both fans and critics with their respective depictions of bloodsucking creatures of the night. And that’s to say nothing of films like Vamp or Vampire’s Kiss, pictures that may not have gotten every last thing right but still hold an important place in our hearts. Perhaps we look back on the vampiric output of the decade so fondly because many of the films released within helped modernize vampire lore and served to pave the way for future standout efforts.

While we owe a debt of gratitude to many of the vampire pictures of the ‘80s, none did it better than The Lost Boys, which we are pleased to report is now available to stream on The Roku Channel!

The Lost Boys is the Best Vampire Film of the ‘80s

The flick resonates after all these years thanks to a strong script, great characters, and a witty sense of humor that provides moments of much-needed relief from the film’s intense action sequences. All that and more, along with a soundtrack that still slaps more than 35 years on from release, makes The Lost Boys the defining vampire picture of the 1980s.

The flick follows Michael (Jason Patric) and his kid brother, Sam (Corey Haim), as they pack up and relocate to the fictional coastal town of Santa Carla, California, with their newly divorced mother, Lucy (Dianne Wiest). Little does the trio know, however, that Santa Carla is teaming with bloodthirsty vampires!

Director Joel Schumacher brings the proceedings to life from a dynamite script by Janice Fischer, James Jeremias, and Jeffrey Boam. Schumacher’s visual aesthetic appears slick, glossy, and appealing, much like the vampiric lifestyle the undead core characters within seem to so richly enjoy.

Kiefer Sutherland is in fine form as apparent vampire ringleader David. He makes vampirism seem sexy, seductive, and appealing. He deftly walks the line between accessible and menacing, often leaning toward the latter. One thing is for sure: David has all but guaranteed none of us will ever look at Chinese noodles the same again, thanks to the infamous glamour sequence where he slyly convinces Michael that the takeout he’s about to eat is actually live worms.

Michael ultimately proves himself an iconic and textured protagonist. Though he begins as a strait-laced lead, he gradually finds himself unknowingly pulled into the world of the undead. Though he never fully veers into full-on villainous territory, it’s compelling to watch his arc as he struggles to maintain his humanity after unknowingly drinking David’s blood.

Memorable hero and villain aside, for some, the real stars of the show are lurking in the supporting cast. Corey Feldman and Jamison Newlander steal nearly every scene in which they appear as junior Van Helsing types, Edgar and Alan Frog. Both characters play their roles with a deathly dose of seriousness. Their lack of humor regarding their self-imposed duties leads to a series of comical exchanges with Sam. Not to mention, the pair serves as a quality example of onscreen representation of nerd culture before it was nearly as commonplace as it is now.

The entire film is permeated by a great sense of humor, thanks to a strong screenplay filled with some choice one-liners. Rather than throwaway lines that derail the tone, the picture’s more comical moments actually serve as a welcome reprieve from the persistent baseline of tension that Schumacher goes about carefully building from the get-go.

On the whole, The Lost Boys is a brilliant blend of horror and comedy that features a dynamite cast of characters and a killer soundtrack for the ages. The flick ultimately stands out as the greatest vampire film of the ‘80s, a decade full of noteworthy efforts. Better yet, you can catch the picture streaming (for free, with ads) on The Roku Channel!

What are your thoughts on The Lost Boys? Do you concur that it’s the greatest vampire picture of the ‘80s? Be sure to make your way down to the comments section below and let us know your thoughts.