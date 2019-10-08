Avengers: Endgame Directors Reveal First Set Photo From Cherry Starring Tom Holland

After helming the biggest box office hit of all time with Avengers: Endgame, directors Joe and Anthony Russo are taking their talents to a story that’s a bit closer to home than the time and universe spanning Endgame. Production on their new film, Cherry, is now underway in Cleveland and the directors are sharing their first, behind-the-scenes photo from the Tom Holland-starring film in a new post to Instagram on Tuesday to mark the start of the process.

The photo the Russos share is pretty simple. It’s just a black and white photo of the clapperboard from the film, but it heralds a new chapter for the directors after making movie history with Endgame, something that fans acknowledged and celebrated in comments to on the post. You can check the photo out for yourself below.

Cherry stars Holland as an opioid-addicted former Army medic who goes on a bank robbing spree to fuel his worsening addiction. The film is based on the acclaimed novel of the same name by Nico Walker, with the novel itself being a dramatization of Walker’s own real-life experiences. Walker is himself currently serving prison time for his bank robberies and is expected to be released from prison in November 2020. For the Russos, making the movie is a personal project as they are Cleveland natives.

“We were drawn to Cherry given our personal experience from Cleveland, as well as the important need to share stories like these,” they said in a statement. “As Cleveland natives ourselves, it means a lot to us to be able to film in our hometown. We shot the exteriors for Winter Soldier here; we are excited to return home to our roots.”

They’ve previously explained that the story about the opioid crisis is also a deeply personal one for them.

“A lot of the locations in the book are locations that we grew up in and around,” Joe said. “The author of the book actually worked at the same restaurant I worked at a few years after I worked there. This is a story about drug addiction and the opioid crisis, told in a very fascinating and frank way. It’s touched us both, it’s touched our families, the crisis, and so this is a very deeply personal movie for us. The gentleman who root the book was someone who went through the same growth arc that we did in the same part of the city that we grew up in, and had a very different experience, and we want to tell his story.”

Cherry is set to hit theaters in 2020.