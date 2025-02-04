This Forgotten Ryan Gosling Comedy Is Not What You Think It Is 

Fans of Ryan Gosling have been in luck in the last couple of years, being able to see the talented actor in several major projects. From his iconic role as Ken in Barbie (2023) opposite Margot Robbie to portraying a CIA agent in the action The Gray Man (2022) alongside Chris Evans, he has taken on several diverse roles. However, one of his best works isn’t from a big blockbuster but rather from an indie comedy from years ago.

If you’re a fan of Gosling and comedy, then you’re in even more luck because one of the actor’s most underrated films, Lars and the Real Girl (2007), is now streaming on Prime Video. The film, directed by Craig Gillespie (Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow), stars Gosling as Lars, a kind-hearted but socially awkward young man who develops a romantic yet non-sexual relationship with Bianca, a sex doll. The plot is a little much to take in, but don’t let that mislead you, because this film isn’t a typical comedy. It’s a delicate blend of humor and heartfelt emotion. So, if you have never seen Lars and the Real Girl, then you’re in for a surprise.

A Comedy Unlike Any Other

Written by Nancy Oliver, the film also stars Paul Schneider as Lars’ older brother Gus and Emily Mortimer as his brother’s wife. Even though the plot includes a sex doll, the film isn’t raunch comedy; instead, it takes on a lighthearted approach. We follow Lars as he falls in love with a life-sized doll he orders online, believing she is a real person. Instead of making Lars a joke, the film approaches his delusion with compassion and understanding. We see the reactions of the people in a small, tight-knit community, and much of the humor comes from this awkward position the townspeople find themselves in. However, it’s important to highlight that instead of ridiculing Lars and his unconventional girlfriend, these people, including his family, choose to support Lars by playing along with his fantasy, hoping to help him heal.

Gosling’s Unusual and Endearing Performance

Even though Gosling’s most recent and successful works have been in comedy, the actor is known for his intense and brooding roles. His breakthrough role was as a Jewish Neo-Nazi in Believer (2001), and he received his first Oscar nomination for portraying a drug-addicted teacher in Half Nelson (2006). However, Gosling also took on comedic roles early in his career, including this one. He successfully portrays Lars as a shy and socially anxious loner who has a gentle soul. From his fidgety movements to his soft-spokenness, Lars soon becomes a character we all root for and empathize with. Through these small gestures, Gosling’s comedic performance is subtle yet powerful. The film doesn’t use Lars for laughs; instead, it presents humorous situations he finds himself in. We follow as he takes Bianca to church and hands her a Bible as they sing hymns. The absurdity of the situation is laughable as we watch a fully clothed sex doll in church. What follows, however, is truly heartwarming as the church community welcomes Bianca by bringing her flowers.

A Story of Healing Disguised as a Comedy

It’s important to note that Lars is a dramedy. Lars’ delusions and attachment to Bianca aren’t just a quirky characteristic of his—it becomes much deeper than that when we find out that it’s a coping mechanism for him. Through Bianca, Lars never has to fear losing someone because she literally won’t die and abandon him. As we go further into the film, we soon realize that Lars is struggling to deal with a personal trauma, and his subconscious tries to cope by creating this delusion. The film does an amazing job of portraying Lars’ trauma in a soft way instead of over-dramatizing it, and we are given a film that blends humor with genuine struggle.

This is a must-watch not only for fans of Gosling but also those who enjoy deeper heartfelt comedy. The plot may seem unusual to some, but when given a chance, the film delivers. Gosling’s performance is outstanding, and his co-stars also shine, especially Kelly Garner, who portrays Margo, Lars’ potential love interest. While Margo isn’t as socially awkward as Lars, she has her own quirks, and together, they seem like a perfect match. At its core, the film explores human connections and loneliness. It reminds us that we can ask for help from the people around us, whether they’re family or not. It also emphasizes the importance of taking trauma seriously instead of dismissing or burying it. So, if you’re looking for another great performance by Gosling and a heartfelt comedy, then Lars and the Real Girl is perfect for you.

You can stream it on Amazon Prime Video.