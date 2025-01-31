Everything Coming to Prime Video in February 2025

February is upon us, which means a new month of movies and TV shows coming to streaming services like Prime Video. Amazon’s streamer waited until the last minute, but has finally unveiled its complete list of offerings for the month ahead. While most of the titles are arriving Saturday, it’s the return of two massive TV hits later in the month that will have everyone’s attention.

Videos by ComicBook.com

February 6th marks the return of the animated Invincible series, which has been one of the most popular cartoons on television since its launch a couple of years ago. Two weeks later, on February 20th, Reacher will return to action with its highly anticipated third installment.

You can check out the full list of Prime Video’s February additions below!

February 1st

PBC on Prime Video

50 First Dates

A Fish Called Wanda

Along Came Polly

Annie (2014)

Arctic

Because I Said So

Birdman Of Alcatraz

Bowling for Columbine

Breach

Capote

Dances with Wolves

De-Lovely

Duel At Diablo

Fargo (1996)

Fiddler On the Roof

Four Weddings and a Funeral

Friday Night Lights (2004)

Friends with Benefits

Gang Related

Get Shorty

Ghost World

Gridiron Gang

Groundhog Day

Heartbreakers

I’M Gonna Git You Sucka

Irma La Douce

It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World

Jason’s Lyric

Just Friends

Knocked Up

Lady Chatterley’s Lover

Lakeview Terrace

Lars and the Real Girl

Leap Year

Leaving Las Vegas

Legally Blonde

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde

Legally Blondes

Love Field

Married to the Mob

Midnight Cowboy

Milk

Mod Squad

Moonstruck

Mr. Deeds

Pitch Black

Platoon

Red River

Repo Men

Rescue Dawn

Riddick

Rob Roy

Running Scared

Sarafina!

Saved!

Sayonara

Scarface

Six Degrees of Separation

Southside With You

Teen Witch

The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert

That Awkward Moment

The Barefoot Contessa

The Big Country

The Birdcage

The Bridges Of Madison County

The Chronicles of Riddick

The Devil Wears Prada

The Five-Year Engagement

The French Lieutenant’s Woman

The Madness Of King George

The Manchurian Candidate

The Mighty Quinn

The Nutty Professor (1996)

The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps

The Wedding Date

Throw Momma From the Train

Undercover Brother

Untamed Heart

Uptown Girls

West Side Story (1961)

Witness For The Prosecution

February 2nd

Past Lives

February 4th

Dìdi (弟弟)

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

February 6th

Clean Slate

Invincible S3

February 7th

ONE Fight Night on Prime Video

Blue Period

Contigo en el futuro

February 11th

50,000 First Dates: A True Story

February 12th

Dino Dex Part 2

February 13th

Sweethearts

Broken Rage

My Fault: London

February 15th

Next Goal Wins

February 18th

George Lopez: Muy Católico

February 20th

Reacher S3

February 23rd

The Meg

February 27th

House of David

Su Majestad