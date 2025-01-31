Everything Coming to Prime Video in February 2025

February is upon us, which means a new month of movies and TV shows coming to streaming services like Prime Video. Amazon’s streamer waited until the last minute, but has finally unveiled its complete list of offerings for the month ahead. While most of the titles are arriving Saturday, it’s the return of two massive TV hits later in the month that will have everyone’s attention.
February 6th marks the return of the animated Invincible series, which has been one of the most popular cartoons on television since its launch a couple of years ago. Two weeks later, on February 20th, Reacher will return to action with its highly anticipated third installment.
You can check out the full list of Prime Video’s February additions below!
February 1st
PBC on Prime Video
50 First Dates
A Fish Called Wanda
Along Came Polly
Annie (2014)
Arctic
Because I Said So
Birdman Of Alcatraz
Bowling for Columbine
Breach
Capote
Dances with Wolves
De-Lovely
Duel At Diablo
Fargo (1996)
Fiddler On the Roof
Four Weddings and a Funeral
Friday Night Lights (2004)
Friends with Benefits
Gang Related
Get Shorty
Ghost World
Gridiron Gang
Groundhog Day
Heartbreakers
I’M Gonna Git You Sucka
Irma La Douce
It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World
Jason’s Lyric
Just Friends
Knocked Up
Lady Chatterley’s Lover
Lakeview Terrace
Lars and the Real Girl
Leap Year
Leaving Las Vegas
Legally Blonde
Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde
Legally Blondes
Love Field
Married to the Mob
Midnight Cowboy
Milk
Mod Squad
Moonstruck
Mr. Deeds
Pitch Black
Platoon
Red River
Repo Men
Rescue Dawn
Riddick
Rob Roy
Running Scared
Sarafina!
Saved!
Sayonara
Scarface
Six Degrees of Separation
Southside With You
Teen Witch
The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert
That Awkward Moment
The Barefoot Contessa
The Big Country
The Birdcage
The Bridges Of Madison County
The Chronicles of Riddick
The Devil Wears Prada
The Five-Year Engagement
The French Lieutenant’s Woman
The Madness Of King George
The Manchurian Candidate
The Mighty Quinn
The Nutty Professor (1996)
The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps
The Wedding Date
Throw Momma From the Train
Undercover Brother
Untamed Heart
Uptown Girls
West Side Story (1961)
Witness For The Prosecution
February 2nd
Past Lives
February 4th
Dìdi (弟弟)
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
February 6th
Clean Slate
Invincible S3
February 7th
ONE Fight Night on Prime Video
Blue Period
Contigo en el futuro
February 11th
50,000 First Dates: A True Story
February 12th
Dino Dex Part 2
February 13th
Sweethearts
Broken Rage
My Fault: London
February 15th
Next Goal Wins
February 18th
George Lopez: Muy Católico
February 20th
Reacher S3
February 23rd
The Meg
February 27th
House of David
Su Majestad