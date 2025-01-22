Wolf Man 4K UHD Blu-ray Steelbook Now Available for Pre-Order

Yesterday, Robert Egger’s Nosferatu launched on Blu-ray with a 4K Steelbook option, and now Wolf Man (which just premiered in theaters this past weekend) has its own Limited Edition Steelbook (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + Digital) go up for pre-order. So, if you’re down for some classic horror featuring vampires and werewolves, these releases are for you! You can find Wolf Man in 4K Blu-ray and Blu-ray here on Amazon and here at Walmart now. The Steelbook set is currently up for $37.99, though you should ignore the December 31st release date as it is only a placeholder. The actual release date will be announced in the coming weeks along with information on special features.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The film’s official description goes as follows: ‘From Blumhouse and the director of The Invisible Man comes a modern take on the classic monster story, Wolf Man. Seeking a fresh start, Blake moves his wife Charlotte and daughter Ginger to his childhood home in rural Oregon. Upon arrival, they encounter a brutal animal attack, forcing the family to barricade themselves inside the house as an unseen creature prowls the perimeter. As the night wears on, Blake’s injuries worsen, and his bizarre behavior turns monstrous. To protect her daughter, Charlotte must decide whether to confront the danger outside or the growing horror within.”

Barbie and Fall Guy Star Ryan Gosling was Almost a “Wolf Man”

Ryan Gosling vs. Christopher abbot in 2025’s wolfman

Ryan Gosling, the man everyone fell in love with in 2023 after his hilarious performance in the summer blockbuster Barbie, was really the driving force behind the new Wolf Man. Ryan Gosling apparently pitched a Wolf Man remake after Director Leigh Whannell had successfully rebooted another one of the studio’s classic monsters in 2020, Invisible Man. The star was then attached to play the lead role, which eventually went to Christopher Abbot (Girls, Sanctuary).

“I was working with Ryan Gosling, initially,” Whannell explained to The Hollywood Reporter. “He was attached to star, and we were developing it and developing it. Then, there were scheduling issues, so I was like, ‘You know what? I’m just going to move on to another project.’ And then it suddenly came back around, which I was happy about, because I was able to continue with the script that I had already written. I was able to just pick it right up.”

Whannell continued, “Ryan, unfortunately, because of his schedule, wasn’t able to [continue], but it was definitely a twistier road than I’ve taken in the past. In the case of Upgrade and Invisible Man, it was A, B, C. It was very linear: write the movie, look for financiers, find the cast, shoot the film. So this was definitely the most winding road to making a film, but I’m so happy that I got to make it.”



Wolfman is in theaters now.