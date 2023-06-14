Ryan Reynolds Introduces Aviation Gin's Vasectomy Cocktail

Ryan Reynolds and Aviation Gin have the perfect Father's Day gift – the Vasectomy cocktail. While Marvel fans were left reeling from Reynolds' Deadpool 3 changing its release date, the actor was keeping busy prepping a new ad for Aviation Gin, the company that Reynolds owns a stake in. He's never been shy about promoting Aviation Gin on social media, and this time he's recruited New York Times bestseller Jessie James Decker for a "painless" and "delicious" look at the brand's newest creation.

"The @aviationgin Vasectomy cocktail: Quick, painless, and delicious. Thank you @jessiejamesdecker and I guess… @ericdecker?" Ryan Reynolds wrote in an Instagram post that includes a video. The video mostly features Jessie James Decker preparing a Vasectomy cocktail, but at the end, she's also joined by her husband, former NFL wide receiver Eric Decker and Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds.

"For Father's Day this year, I decided to give @ericdecker the gift he never wanted. Thank you @vancityreynolds & @aviationgin," Jessie James Decker wrote in her own Instagram post. "Quick, painless, and so good. Happy Father's Day to all those reluctant spouses. Please snip your garnishes responsibly."

Deadpool 3 Starts Filming

Even though the Writers Guild of America strike has brought work in Hollywood to a halt, it appears principal photography on Deadpool 3 is kicking off without the assistance of any writers. Deadpool 3 star Stefan Kapičić took to Instagram to celebrate the occasion, sharing an image of the news with a "Confirmed" sticker to his Instagram story.

After the strike first went into effect, trade reports suggested both Deadpool 3 and Thunderbolts would continue their respective production schedules without the help of writers. Most recently, it was reported Zeb Wells had boarded the Ryan Reynolds-starring threequel to polish a script from Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick.

Shawn Levy, the director behind Free Guy, another Reynolds vehicle, confirmed earlier this year he was hoping the movie would start filming in May.

"We are writing, rewriting, developing, prepping 'Deadpool' every day now. It is such a blast to laugh every day. It is so delicious to hear and write and come up with these scenes where people are just talking foul," the Stranger Things alumnus previously told Collider. "And the violence is in your face and hardcore, and it's very much a 'Deadpool' movie. And it has Logan in it. And it has Wolverine in it. It's too fun I'm having so much fun, and I haven't even hit the shooting floor yet. [...] I have to say, developing a 'Deadpool' movie is one of the most fun creative experiences of my life because it's not just that it's rated R. It's that it's so filled with self-awareness, and that makes in-writing very, very fun in a way that is unique to that franchise."