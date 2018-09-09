Ryan Reynolds Gives Hilarious Response to ‘ThunderCats’ Rumor

Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds offered a typically cheeky response over rumors the Michael Bay-directed 6 Underground is actually a clandestine ThunderCats adaptation.

I don’t understand… Six Undergroud is an insane action film set in amazing locales like Florence, Abu Dhabi and Thundera. This is the most ridiculous rumor yet. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) September 7, 2018

“I don’t understand… Six Undergroud is an insane action film set in amazing locales like Florence, Abu Dhabi and Thundera,” Reynolds wrote on Twitter, invoking the homeworld of the Thunderians and the ThunderCats. “This is the most ridiculous rumor yet.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Reynolds’ tweet followed a simple “no” by screenwriter Rhett Reese, denying the rumors the film he penned with Zombieland and Deadpool 2 writing partner Paul Wernick is actually a live-action ThunderCats.

Days ago, IGN Middle East alleged — citing sources close to the production — Bay’s pricey in-the-works Netflix movie is secretly a live-action spin on the popular mid-’80s cartoon centered around a group of catlike humanoid aliens who fight against demon sorcerer Mumm-Ra and other evil mutants.

The project was previously characterized by The Hollywood Reporter as revolving around “six billionaires who fake their own deaths and form an elite team to take down bad guys.”

WAIT! Finally. Here’s some Bayhem at magic hour here in Florence. ~Fin~ pic.twitter.com/n7i3sk4rTh — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) August 31, 2018

Entertainment reporter Germain Lussier captured some of the film’s action sequences during filming in Florence, Italy, depicting normal — and Earth-set — action, with no cat-like aliens or mutants in sight.

It was previously learned the project is Netflix‘s most expensive yet, with Deadline reporting the budget to be in the hefty $150 million range. That number outdoes their former biggest, fantasy cop drama Bright, which re-teamed star Will Smith with Suicide Squad director David Ayer.

Skydance Media, behind such box office hits as Star Trek Into Darkness, World War Z, and Mission: Impossible — Fallout, backs the project with Netflix and Bay’s Platinum Dunes.

A spokesperson for Bay recently took to Twitter to deny involvement with Paramount and Nickelodeon’s in-the-works live-action Dora the Explorer movie after it was widely and erroneously reported Bay, through Platinum Dunes, was producing the adventurer’s first big-screen movie.

“Bay or Platinum Dunes has nothing to do with the Dora movie. It is being falsely reported in the press,” the spokesperson said in a statement issued through Bay’s verified Twitter account. “Bay is set to start directing 6 Underground this week and Platinum Dunes has started developing A Quiet Place 2.”

6 Underground debuts on Netflix sometime in 2019.