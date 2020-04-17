Ryan Reynolds Volunteers His Help For DGA Coronavirus Task Force

Ryan Reynolds volunteered his help with the new Directors Guild of America task force charged with getting the entertainment industry back up and running once the coronavirus pandemic relents. Earlier today, it was reported that Contagion director Steven Soderbergh was selected to head the DGA committee. It’s been a hard couple of months for the entertainment industry at large, much like numerous other industries all over the world. Reynolds felt like he could get the joke off because neither he or Soderbergh is a medical professional. Although, he did play one on television during his stint on Two Guys, A Girl, and a Pizza Place. Maybe the role on the 1998 sitcom would be enough?

DGA President Thomas Schlamme and National Executive Director Russell Hollander made the announcement late yesterday afternoon. Both said that the committee will be finding and consulting the top epidemiologists in the field. The task force is charged with bringing together other Hollywood unions and employers to craft a guide to get everyone back to work.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“A major concern we’re hearing most right now is about when we’ll be returning to work, and how we can be certain that it’s safe to do so,” they explained during the announcement. “Rest assured, this is something we’ve been spending a great deal of time thinking about as well. While we don’t have an answer as to when production will resume, we are taking steps to address how we can be safe when it does happen. A national board committee, spearheaded by Steven Soderbergh and with members from all categories, has been appointed to do a thorough examination of the issues at hand and to make recommendations to the board.”

I played a medical student in the 1998 sitcom, Two Guys a Girl and a Pizza place. Let me know if you need my help. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) April 17, 2020

“And speaking of when we all go back to work, a second national board committee has been appointed to focus on preserving the communal theatrical experience so that when it is safe to do so, your feature films intended to be seen on a big screen will have that opportunity,” they continued. “The committee, comprised of feature film directors, assistant directors, and unit production managers will begin working now to examine ways to promote that safe return to theatrical exhibition that’s so important for our culture and our art.”

When do you think you will be seeing a movie in theaters next? Let us know down in the comments!

Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images