Red Notice: Ryan Reynolds Reveals Why It’s Easy to Steal From Hugh Jackman

In Netflix’s Red Notice, Ryan Reynolds plays Nolan Booth, one of the best art thieves on the entire planet. He does his best throughout the film to outwit a federal agent (Dwayne Johnson) and rival art thief (Gal Gadot). Reynolds isn’t much of a thief in real life, but if he were to have to resort to a life of crime, he knows which of his friends he’d target, and which ones he’d avoid. It should come as no surprise that the person in Reynolds’ life who he believes would be easiest to steal from is none other than his good friend and social media nemesis, Hugh Jackman.

ComicBook.com caught up with Reynolds ahead of Red Notice‘s Netflix premiere this weekend and asked him which of his friends or co-workers would be the hardest to steal from, should he ever need to pull a Nolan Booth-type job.

“The hardest person to steal, to pull one over on? Helen Mirren,” Reynolds said. “Nothing gets past that woman, nothing. So definitely Helen Mirren. She just sees you coming from 10 miles away.”

When asked about the easiest friend to steal from, however, Reynolds was confident that it would be Jackman. If you’ve been following the two actors on social media for any length of time, you could see the answer coming from a mile away.

“It probably is Hugh Jackman, just because of his docile, trusting nature, like taking candy from a baby,” Reynolds explained.

Hopefully Reynolds will never have to take on Booth’s career path in the real world. Not only does he have no shortage of income, but Reynolds also told us that he’s not much like his Red Notice character when the cameras aren’t rolling.

“I think my next movie is a movie called The Adam Project. That is by far the closest to myself I will ever come, for better or worse. I’m nervous about that one for that reason,” Reynolds told us. “But no, Nolan is like part of my self-defense mechanism since I was a kid, that little guy that takes over when I’m nervous, shy or terrified.”

Don’t expect Ryan Reynolds to turn to a life of crime any time soon, he’s got more than enough work to keep him busy. If that ever changes, someone might need to call Hugh Jackman and tell him to change the locks.

Red Notice debuts on Netflix on November 12th.