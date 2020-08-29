Ryan Reynolds Quips Marvel Films “Suffer From an Alarming Lack of Deadpool”

✖

If you're growing impatient over the lack of Deadpool in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, you're not the only one. Deadpool himself, the always-hilarious Ryan Reynolds, is yet another fan of the character lobbying for him to get back into action as soon as possible. In a new profile-style piece from EW that dives into The New Mutants and 20th Century Fox's handling of the X-Men franchise, Reynolds responded only as he could — he joked Marvel movies are suffering from not having the Merc with a Mouth plastered all over the marketing collateral.

"I agree with Martin Scorsese and Francis Ford Coppola that Marvel films suffer from an alarming lack of Deadpool," Reynolds told the magazine. In the unlikely case you've forgotten, both Scorsese and Coppola have both be quite outspoken in their distaste for cape cinema, going the length to say Marvel movies weren't a legitimate part of cinema.

“I don’t see them. I tried, you know? But that’s not cinema,” Scorsese told Empire during a press stop for The Irishman last year. “Honestly, the closest I can think of them, as well made as they are, with actors doing the best they can under the circumstances, is theme parks. It isn’t the cinema of human beings trying to convey emotional, psychological experiences to another human being.”

The comments, which naturally caused a stir around these parts of the internet, led to plenty of Marvelites defending the projects they were a part of. Then, not too long after Scorsese's comments, Coppola — you know, the guy behind The Godfather movies — spoke up with a similar sentiment.

"I don't know that anyone gets anything out of seeing the same movie over and over again. Martin was kind when he said it's not cinema. He didn't say it's despicable, which I just say it is," Coppola said last October.

Despite Reynolds confirming he and his team were already developing a Deadpool 3 set within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, EW suggests Marvel Studios has yet to lay out plans for that feature or the inevitable introduction of the X-Men in the shared cinematic universe.

Neither Deadpool feature is available to stream, though both can be purchased or rented through any VOD services such as iTunes Prime Video, or Vudu amongst others.

Cover photo by Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

