Ryan Reynolds Takes On Big Wireless & Inflation In New Mint Mobile Ad

A lot of people struggle with concepts of macroeconomics, so it's maybe not surprising that Ryan Reynolds toys with the dual definitions of "inflation" in a new ad for Mint Mobile, in which he poked at big wireless companies and promised a temporary reduction in prices for the unlimited mobile and texting program that is Mint's stock-in-trade. Well...unlimited mobile and eccentric ad campaigns delivered by the most charmingly glib pitchman in America.

Here, he gets a little help from an angry goat. After all, that's the opposite of what bigger wireless companies would do.

You can see the ad below. The goat thing makes (slightly) more sense in context.

I *HATE* inflation. So we’re cutting @MintMobile’s prices for unlimited wireless (and why I give my kids birthday balloons folded neatly in a manila envelope). pic.twitter.com/pn5pvGssht — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) June 15, 2022

Mint's unlimited plan is usually $30 per month (available in prepaid blocks of 3, 6, or 12 months), while the discounted rate is just $15. Mint, which is built on the foundation of the T Mobile network, has coverage throughout most of the U.S., and has options for consumers who want to either buy a phone through Mint or bring a previous phone that has been unlocked.

Mint's brand is discount, and they have doubled down on that a number of times, from allowing some consumers to lock in $1 monthly fees at the time of the brand's launch, to striking like a cobra whenever competing wireless providers raise rates. They are arguably even more famous for their bizarre and inspired ad campaigns, though. Among other things, Reynolds coaxed '80s comedy icon Rick Moranis out of retirement to appear in one. Most recently, Reynolds teamed up with Nick Cannon for a vasectomy-themed Father's Day ad for his other non-acting venture, Aviation Gin.

Reynolds stays busy with the bizarre and effective ads for Aviation, too: Recently, Reynolds hired LeVar Burton for a commercial after the star's successful campaign to become an interim Jeopardy! host. He also did a Green Lantern watch party, which he needed his gin to get through. Aviation Gin isn't the only company Reynolds has a hand in. In fact, he graced the cover of Entrepreneur Magazine last year. Through his production company, Maximum Effort, Reynolds has put out an array of great ads for his company, Mint Mobile, including one that brought Rick Moranis out of retirement and another that featured a Cameo from Gary Busey. Maximum Effort also made a funny Match.com commercial in the past and Reynolds has been doing some great HighKey snacks ads as the voice of the Sugar Panda.